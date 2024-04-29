The Wimmera Mail-Times
Government dingo control policy 'nonsensical' and 'unproductive', says NFF

By Barry Murphy
April 29 2024 - 1:00pm
Government policy on dingo control and other pests is both "nonsensical" and "unproductive", according to Murra Warra farmer and National Farmers' Federation president David Jochinke.

