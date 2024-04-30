Ready for the spotlight: Horsham Art Council to open Shrek the Musical

The curtain will go up on Horsham Art Council's latest production, Shrek the Musical, on Thursday, May 2.
The talented Tim O'Donnell plays the lead with a cast of amazingly talented local artists in every performance.
Shrek is big and green but he learns through life's journey that it's ok to be different, because it is our differences that make us beautiful.
It's that message that producer Emily Friedrichsen wants people to take away with them from their experience.
"We've been collecting fabric for the show for seven years, that's how long we've been planning to perform Shrek," Ms Friedrichsen said.
"It took 40 hours to die and treat the fabric alone. I can't speak highly enough of our production team who have worked tirelessly and the cast is incredible. I could not be more proud."
Opening night is on Thursday night with the Gala event on Friday May 3.
"We want the performances to be totally inclusive and our programming shows that," she said.
Performances will continue through the week with ten shows altogether including a Dolly's Dream themed event on Friday 10; audience members are encouraged to wear blue.
A sensory show on Saturday May 11 is available if you prefer dulled lighting and less noise but the same quality show.
Finally, the show ends with a special performance for Mother's Day on Sunday 12.
During the school holidays, students worked in the Holiday Art Program making Shrek the Musical sets specialising in the construction of the knights costumes.
They helped with set design, creation and painting ready for the production beginning May 2 and running until May 12.2024.
