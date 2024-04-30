WFNL claim GF wins at junior representative netball carnival in Ballarat

Three of the WFNL's junior representative netball teams have claimed grand final wins at the Ballarat interleague carnival on Sunday, April 28.
The 13 and under, 15 and 17s teams all went undefeated on its way to wins.
The grand finals wins came over the Central Victorian Netball Association, HDFNL and Flyers White, respectively.
Amber Mitchell's 13-and-under squad won against the Central Victoria (15-5), Central Highlands (19-5), Plenty Valley Comets Green (29-5), HDFNL (18-9), Central Victoria (15-8), and Ballarat Pride (11-8).
The WFNL defeated the HDFNL again 20-11 to advance to the grand final.
A tight 13-11 win over Flyers Blue was the start of the run to the grand final for Anna Lake's 15s.
Victories over Plenty Valley (21-2), Central Highlands (19-5), Flyers Pink (19-5), Ballarat Pride (22-11) and Ballarat Pride Development (16-11) saw it advance to the knockout final against Flyers Blue.
Wimmera had a 15-11 win over the Geelong-based squad.
The 17 and Under squad flew through the group stage with 11 goals its closest margin of victory.
Vernetta Taylor's squad then defeated Flyers Purple 15-10 to secure a grand final berth.
The 15 and under development squad returned from the carnival with victories over Plenty Valley 17-8 and Central Victoria 12-9.
It also faced Ballarat Pride Development, HDFNL, Flyers Pink and Flyers Blue.
Preparation will continue for the next carnival in Mildura on Sunday, May 26.
