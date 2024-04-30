The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mayoral matters: Community response highlights need for day care services

By Cr Kylie Zanker
Updated April 30 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Yarriambiack Shire Council, in collaboration with the Department of Education, held a Community Meeting on Wednesday, April 17, to provide an update on the Murtoa College Early Learning Centre due to open in 2025.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.