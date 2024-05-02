Falcons gear up for return to competition as SWVFA gets set to kick off

The Horsham and District Soccer Association is set to return to regional competition on Sunday, May 5 with the clubs three teams hitting the road to compete in round one of the South West Victoria Football Association's 2024 season.
"I can't wait to get started, and get everything running" said the Horsham Falcons club president Paul Barnett.
The Horsham Falcons two junior sides are heading for Warrnambool's Jones Oval.
The under 12s Falcons are set to take on the Port Fairy Plovers and the under 17s Falcons face the Warrnambool Wolves.
Meanwhile, the Horsham Falcons senior men's side takes on the Stawell Pioneers in Ararat.
"Thankfully, its probably one of the few times where our teams won't be travelling together," Barnett said.
Competing in a regional competition does means the club faces a lot of travel during the year.
"Logistically it will be a challenge but I'm sure we will meet those challenges and rise above," Barnett said.
Soccer fans keen to see the club playing competition games on its home track, Dudley Cornell Park, only need to wait until round two.
On Sunday, May 11m the Horsham Falcons will host the Hamilton Raiders under 12 side, as well as the Warrnambool Rangers under 14 and senior side.
"I can't wait it's going to be fantastic," Barnett said,
"we're hoping we get a lot of people come along.
"It's going to be great atmosphere, and really special moment for the club to have league football back at Dudley Cornell."
The 2024 season is likely to be a year of learning for the Falcons according to Barnett.
"We just want him to be competitive in every match we play," he said.
"Just so the other teams know that they've they've had to work hard to play against Horsham.
"A lot of our players haven't played on full-sized pitches, so its going to be a real learning year.
"We're just looking for all the age groups to gain experience, have a never give up attitude."
