David's final project turns neglected courtyard into thriving veggie patch

Dimboola Care Community resident David used his passion for gardening and his great enthusiasm to turn the neglected Bretag Garden into a sustainable vegetable plot.
In upgrading the garden, the retired Bacchus March dairy farmer spent his last days transforming the tired campus courtyard alongside a community volunteer to give his fellow residents a better place to catch some fresh air and sunshine.
Sadly, David died only days after he was photographed and interviewed for this article.
Dimboola campus manager Keshia Roche said David was completely self-sufficient in his quest.
"David had a trailer that he would hook up to his mobility scooter and he would head down the street and get the soil he wanted along with the seeds and plants and all the bits for the sprinkler system," Ms Roche said.
"Then he would come back and toil away in the garden each day.
"He would go out there every day, weather permitting, and he just loved being out there."
Meaningful Life coordinator at Dimboola Megan Naylor has been supporting David with his project.
She said everything David had grown was either consumed at the campus or given to the community.
"A lot of the produce is utilised in our activities with the residents," Ms Naylor said.
"The residents have already made David's beetroot relish which has proved a big hit and he will be remembered fondly every time we enjoy the fresh produce from his tireless work."
Also tasked with revamping the underutilised outdoor space was Colleen Bouts.
At one of their regular residents' meetings, resident Graeme suggested Dimboola artist Ms Bouts would be the ideal person to give the area a facelift by painting a mural on the garden wall.
A student aid at Dimboola Primary School, Ms Bouts had previously painted other murals at the campus after she began a part time role as a personal services assistant after hours at the campus.
Dimboola Care Community used part of a Department of Health $20,000 kitchen garden grant to pay for the garden components.
Grampians Health acting Director of Aged Care Services Sarah Kleinitz said Dimboola's encouragement toward David was a great example of how Grampians Health aged care communities actively support a person's entitlement to live an engaged, meaningful and purposeful life.
"Grampians Health is Australia's largest provider of public sector aged care and our care communities, and the commitment of David and Colleen demonstrates how our 'Meaningful Life' model of care operates on the principle that it takes a community to support our residents to live a meaningful life," Ms Kleinitz said.
