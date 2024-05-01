Strong start has Swifts confident ahead of season's toughest tests

Stawell's Swifts have had a dream start to the 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball League's senior football competition.
The Baggies have claimed three blowout wins from three games, but the side's biggest test approaches.
"Its the best start to the season I think we've had for a long time," said the Swifts senior football coach Brett Hargreaves.
"To get three good wins, and probably getting better every week, can't ask for anything more."
Hargreaves said the Baggies are starting to feel like season contenders but knows tougher tests await.
"We've obviously got to compete against the sides who are contending as well," he said.
"We'll probably know more after the next two weeks."
Looking ahead for the Baggies, the side hosts Noradjuha Quantong at North Park in round three, while a trip to Balmoral Recreation Reserve awaits in round five to take on Harrow Balmoral.
Hargreaves believes the contest between the three side's likely to contend for the ultimate prize as an important piece of the 2024 season.
"Its pretty vital to get in the top two," he said.
"I don't think too many sides have come from outside of the double chance in the last 20 years.
A key player in the Swifts 2024 rise has been Paul Summers.
Recruited across from the Stawell Warriors during the off season, Summers has shifted roles to play full forward in teal. black and white and its paid dividends.
He has kicked 27 goals during the first three rounds of the season, but the Swifts remain more than a one-player side.
"If you watch any of our games you wouldn't necessarily think Paul is standing out to that degree," Hargreaves said.
"He kicks eight on nine goals, you think that was all it was all him, but really he's playing a part down there, because we've got a good spread.
"We've got more of a dynamic forward line, he's obviously a very good marking target, we've got blokes that are really good at ground level, and then our half forward line are all pretty big kicks."
Elsewhere in round four, Pimpinio comes off the bye to host Kalkee at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
Kaniva Leeor United takes on Rupanyup at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
Laharum hosts its nearest rivals Taylors Lake, at Cameron Oval.
And Harrow Balmoral heads to the Natimuk Showgrounds to face off with the Rams.
Edenhope Apsley have the bye.
