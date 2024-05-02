The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Panthers buoyed by late fight in narrow defeat ahead of KLU challenge

John Hall
By John Hall
May 2 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rupanyup is coming into round four of the Horsham District Football and Netball League off the back of a competitive match against Kalkee, but one where the result fell away from the the Panthers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.