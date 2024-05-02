Panthers buoyed by late fight in narrow defeat ahead of KLU challenge

Rupanyup is coming into round four of the Horsham District Football and Netball League off the back of a competitive match against Kalkee, but one where the result fell away from the the Panthers.
Rupanyup and Kalkee traded the lead through the game, but the Kee's edged ahead through a tight final term to beat the Panthers by one goal.
"I think we did let ourselves down a little bit," said Rupanyup's A grade netball coach Jedda Heard.
"We were ahead at halftime, and in that third quarter, we just we let ourselves down a little bit, threw too many away and they kind of got ahead of us."
Heard was buoyed in defeat as a late fight back limited the damage, bringing the Panthers home with the one-goal deficit, but admitted the side has some work to to.
"We just really need to look after the ball," Heard said.
"We need to keep calm because we were pressured quite a lot.
"We just need to keep calm, keep our heads, and just find the player, look after the ball."
The Panthers host Kalkee at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve in round four and while Heard doesn't know to much about the challenge the Cougars will pose, she is confident in the quality of her own side.
"We have a pretty well rounded team," she said.
Heard highlighted the efforts of the Panthers new recruit Meg Cashin so far this season.
"Meg really does a good job in that centre, she works hard in there, she plays four quarters in there," Heard said.
"She really brings an element of of leadership in that in that mid court.
"But, I think everybody is really standing up this year and really doing their best."
Elsewhere in round four, Kalkee hits the road to take on the club's western neighbours Pimpinio.
Natimuk United hosts the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos at the Natimuk Showgrounds./
Taylors Lake takes on Laharum at Cameron Oval.
And, Noradjuha Quantong heads to Stawell's North Park to take on the Swifts.
Edenhope Apsley have the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.