Farmers form action group to protect Wimmera farms

Amid growing concern in the Horsham community about the proposed Avonbank Mine in the Dooen area, farmers most likely to be affected by this development have formed an action group to ensure the public has been fully informed and they have a voice in protecting their land.
Almost 3500 hectares of prime farming land and a number of homes lie within the footprint of the proposed mine site. The life of the mine is expected to be 36 years.
Secretary for the newly formed group, Mine Free Wimmera Farms Inc., Cameron McDonald said in a press release, "passionate farmers fighting to protect productive agricultural land in the Wimmera from mining interests have formed an action group to ensure their voices are heard.
The action group was created after a Farmers Only meeting at Taylors Lake on February 9, 2024, attended by 63 farmers, and will play a key role in supporting affected primary producers and educating the community about potential mining risks, including radioactive contamination.
He said the group aimed to advocate and facilitate the protection of farms and agriculture as mining companies and renewable projects target the region.
"It will provide a reference, information service and resources to affected farmers and educate the wider community through sharing knowledge and offering moral support," Mr McDonald said.
"We're not against mining - just not on prime farming land."
At the April 2024 HRCC meeting, the proposed Avonbank mineral sands mining project at Dooen was in the spotlight again with members of the MFWF in the gallery.
Cr Ian Ross was blocked from moving a motion to suspend the council's Memorandum of Understanding with Chinese-backed mining explorer WIM Resources," the press release stated.
It was not the first time Cr Ross had been blocked from moving a similar motion.
When HRCC moved the motion to sign an MOU with WIM Resources on July 11, 2022, Cr Ross was unsuccessful in his motion to defer the endorsement of the MOU between WIM and HRCC until after the endorsement of the Environmental Effects Statement.
"I do not recall there being any discussion or documentation stating any loss of homes to the Dooen landowners before the MOU was signed between WIM and HRCC," Cr Ross said.
"In my personal opinion, council signing the MOU between HRCC and WIM before the ESS was released was the wrong decision," he said.
MFWF Inc. member, Fletcher Mills in a letter to council tabled at the April 2024 HRCC meeting, questioned its lack of farmer consultation before the council signed the MOU. His farm borders the Avonbank project and is covered by an Exploration licence.
Mr Mills also asked whether the council had researched elements including radioactive Thorium, which could contaminate local crops and water supply if it became airborne during mining.
In response council spokesperson said the Environmental Effects Statement covered the issue and it was not a concern. But it had no control over the mining company's practices on dust suppression, saying it was the miner's responsibility.
Mr McDonald said it was incredulous the council was actively supporting a foreign non-ASX listed investor at the expense of its own ratepayers.
"To see fifth generation farmers now faced with interruptions to farming practices for the next 36 years and possible eviction from their homes is unconscionable," he said.
"It's now contributing to massive mental health, anxiety and depression issues."
HRCC Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla provided the following statement to WMT in earlier correspondence.
"Council has no role in approving the mine. The Victorian Government is exclusively responsible for assessing the mine's suitability.
"HRCC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with WIM Resources in 2022 to ensure the mine offers mutual benefits for the community.
"Essentially Council wants to go into bat for the community so that, if the mine goes ahead, our municipality will fully realise the benefits.
"With three of the world's largest sand-mining projects within a 70-kilometre radius of Horsham, as a Council working for our community, we have a duty to understand the specific roles and obligations of each of the parties involved.
In reference to whether HRCC was aware homes would be lost if the mine proceeded Mr Bhalla said, "The mine's suitability for the proposed location was not addressed in the MOU between WIM Resources and HRCC, that is a matter for the Victorian Government's decision making process."
