Cheers to five years: Paper Scissors Rock Brew Co. marks half a decade

When a passion for craft beer led friends Pat Calvird, Will Hudson and Marty Schoo to notice a lack of breweries in the Grampians region, the trio decided to make it happen themselves.
"The craft beer scene in Australia was booming and the Grampians was missing out," Paper Scissors Rock's website reads.
And, in April 2019, They opened Paper Scissors Rock Brew Co. at 119 Grampians Rd, in the centre of the Grampians' tourism, Halls Gap, giving the region its first 'fair dinkum craft brewery', and five years later they are celebrating the journey so far.
"Looking back it's been terrific on the whole," Mr Schoo said.
"Not without its challenges of course, but we've been well received by the local community, and we enjoy contributing to the amazing tourism industry we have here in the Grampians."
The business celebrated reaching this milestone on Saturday, April 27, with a party.
"Each year we like to launch a few new beers, we're approaching 150 unique beers produced now, and we love a live music gig," Mr Schoo said.
"We were fortunate to have great weather again, the atmosphere was amazing all day, and it was very well attended."
"We put these on for free for the community in our courtyard, and for our birthday event it's no different."
Brewing had been a hobby for the trio long before turning into a business.
"Two of the three of us brew, and have done so for 20 years or so," Mr Schoo said.
"Naturally at a homebrewing level firstly, and then we undertook some course work and training to get up to speed for small commercial.
"There's something really nice about creating something yourself, and then seeing other people enjoying your product too."
Launching in 2019, an unforeseen challenge laid around the corners for Paper Scissors Rock.
Before the company would hit its first birthday, the whole of Australia was faced with the COVID19 pandemic.
But, while many businesses closed, Paper Scissors Rock made it through and has continued growing ever since.
"We're not ones to sit still, or complain for that matter," Mr Schoo said.
"We decided early to support our valued staff firstly.
"I think the success of our business lies with valuing our staff, providing a quality & value for money product for our customers, as well as keeping a positive mindset in overcoming obstacles."
Instead of falling apart, the business found new ways to grow through lockdowns by doing weekly delivery runs and takeaway meals.
"Neither of these made close to a profit, but it kept staff busy and engaged, and actually helped us grow our local region customer base during that time," Mr Schoo said.
"It meant that when we were able to reopen properly, we had staff ready, and a customer base eager to return."
Since the pandemic, staffing has been a major issue for the brewery.
"We'd love to get back to 7 day trading again, but maintaining an adequate staffing level that allows for that without burning our staff out is quite a challenge in the hospitality sector," Mr Schoo said.
"If there's any chefs and service staff looking for a tree change to Halls Gap, we'd love to speak with them."
In looking to the future, Mr Schoo said its hard to predict what is to come.
"Growing at a sustainable pace, providing a secure and happy workplace for our staff, and continuing to deliver a quality and value for money product for our customers will be our ongoing goals." he said.
