Horsham Makers Gallery gears up for Mother's Day

The Horsham Makers Gallery and Studio has something for everyone all year round but in the lead up to Mother's Day they have some extra gifts ideas.
All products are hand made of the highest quality and range from jewellry, paintings, body products, knitted and crocheted items and artwork. bags, hangers, scarves, baby wear and cuddly toys.
"The Makers Gallery has something for Mothers of all ages, " Liz Minne.
"New mums, mums to be, aunties and grandmothers, in-laws and friends, everything in the Gallery is suitable for Mothers Day and gifts all year round."
The Makers Gallery is open Monday to Friday 11am to 3pm and on Saturdays 10am to 12noon.
It is situated along side the Horsham Library 28 McLachlan Street Horsham.
The Makers Gallery and Studio provides the opportunity to learn new skills and crafts.
Makers meetings are held every Monday, Patchwork Quilters on Tuesday and Spinners and Weavers sew circle on Wednesday.
The Botanical Artists Multi Media Class is held on Thursday and Card Making on Fridays.
Weekends are also full with Artists Society on Saturday ad Patchwork, Quilters, Spinners and Weavers on Sundays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.