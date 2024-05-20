World Bee Day raises awareness about the importance of the humble bee

World Bee Day raises awareness of bees and other pollinators' essential role in keeping people and the planet healthy.
Hear from local experts and Zoos Victoria about our urban bees and other pollinators and how to create habitat in your garden.
Managed honey bees, native bees, and other pollinators will provide this pollination on Monday, May 20, 2024, between 6-8pm at the Horsham Neighbourhood House.
Up to 53 crops grown in Australia rely on insect pollination, including almonds, macadamias, avocados, apples, pears, berries, stone fruit, vegetables, and canola.
Managed honey bees, native bees, and other pollinators provide this pollination, which all contribute to improving the yield and quality of these crops.
Bees are essential to our livelihood as they help to pollinate most of the crops we eat, and many feed farm animals nearly two-thirds of Australia's agricultural production benefits from bee pollination.
However, the Bee populations are facing numerous threats, including the destruction of their natural habitat, intensive farming practices, and the spread of pests and diseases.
These complex factors are driving a significant decline in both the number and diversity of bees, posing a serious threat to our ecosystem.
Our food security depends on bees.
Over 20,000 bee species exist globally, and Australia is home to around 2,000 native bee species.
Native bees have co-evolved with our unique native flora over thousands of years.
Some plant species can only be pollinated by a particular species of bee.
Plant species cannot reproduce without pollination, so if that bee species dies, so will the plant.
Without bees, biodiversity is at risk.
Bees are keystone species that play a vital role in preserving ecosystem health.
Bees provide essential pollination services for plants.
Maintaining plant diversity supports other essential ecosystem services, including helping to regulate climate, purify air and water, build soil, and recycle nutrients.
Without bees, ecosystems are at risk.
Celebrating World Bee Day at the Bee and Pollinator Forum will make a significant step towards understanding and appreciating the importance of bees and other pollinators.
This knowledge will empower communities to make a difference.
To find out more, go to WorldBeeDay.org.au.
