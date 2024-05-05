Paraway Pastoral showcase next steps on to greater ag sustainability

Paraway Pastoral is holding a net zero field day last on Wednesday, May 22, at its Barton Station property, in Victoria's Wimmera region, to promote sustainable agriculture practices.
Focused on reaching its own net zero target by 2040, Paraway Pastoral, which currently runs 27 pastoral enterprises across Queensland, NSW, and Victoria, is keen to help other farming operations become informed on how to reach their own climate targets.
Free to attend, the 'Net Zero: Better for Business' on-farm event builds on the well-received 'Getting Started' field day which Paraway Pastoral hosted in 2023 in NSW.
Paraway Pastoral chief executive Harvey Gaynor said the team was so thrilled with the interest shown at last year's event that they're determined to showcase even more positive opportunities to combat climate change.
"The upcoming field day will have a strong line up of industry representatives sharing their knowledge," Mr Gaynor said.
"As a company, we will demonstrate the 'next steps' of working towards net zero by showing how Paraway Pastoral is managing its own emissions company-wide, within the Barton aggregation and alongside other initiatives.
Industry experts, will be speaking at the field day and will share their insights, so participants can consider the information in the context of their own farming enterprises.
"Our previous event successfully attracted over 200 participants, with the majority being producers.
"We've built another high quality program to make the Barton Station Field Day just as valuable to producers in that region.
"By extending the invitation to other farming enterprises to join us for this event, we're hoping that they too will find this to be a valuable knowledge sharing and networking opportunity that shouldn't be missed."
A special wool industry panel session will also be held to provide a holistic understanding of the challenges and opportunities shaping the wool sector.
This session promises to delve into crucial aspects of the sector, such as market trends, evolving customer demands, and the future trajectory of the wool industry.
Attendees can anticipate hearing a variety of insights involving buyers, exporters, and industry specialists.
For over seven years Paraway Pastoral has been working on emissions reduction programs focusing on livestock production efficiencies, renewable energy sources, carbon sequestration, and pasture improvement.
Harvey emphasised that Paraway Pastoral's approach is geared towards boosting productivity, meaning that investments in emissions management today will yield returns in the future.
To find out more or to register to attend this free event, visit the Field Day Eventbrite page.
