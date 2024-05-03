HDFNL Round four teams: Carey back for Baggies, Southern Roos' Close miss

Harrow Balmoral has made six changes ahead of round four of the Horsham District Football and Netball League, including the exclusion of Michael Close.
Pimpinio will see Mitchell Fromm and Liam Pfeiffer step up from the side's reserves list in place of Thomas Baker and Jordan Barnett.
Brodie Pitt is set to make his first appearance of the 2024 HDFNL in Kalkee colours, while Jayke Greig steps up from reserves.
Missing from the Kees list is Hamish Exell and co coach Andy Deveraux.
Rupanyup will be without Brayden Ison and Bill Hanson, while Lachlan Weidemann returns to the Geelong FNL.
The Panthers do welcome back Cam Weston and Blake Turner.
Charlie Maddern, Jonathon Hicks and David Willersdorf return to Kaniva Leeor United's seniors line up as the side loses five players from round three.
Laharum has made three changes to is line up, headlined by Riley Lenehan's return.
The Swifts welcome back Scott Carey for the side's clash against Noradjuha Quantong, but will be without Tallis Miles.
Central Highlands Football League player Dylan Shelley makes his Noradjuha Quantong debut against the Swifts.
Connor O'Beirne and Dyson Parish also come into the Bombers line up.
Former VAFA player Lachlan Harris' inclusion headlines a raft of changes for the Natimuk United Rams.
Patrick and Sean Horsburgh, Lachlan Smith and Phillip Aumann come off the Rams list.
Ins: Josh Dawson, Charlie Langley, Maddox Blake, Lachlan Stevenson, Tom Hair, Brody Devlin
Outs: Michael Close, Peter Staude, Noah Hildebrand, Rhys Daffey, Scott Addinsall, Alex Rees
Line up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hilderbrand, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Jacob Hill, Brait Headon, George Austin, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, Scott Addinsall, Alex Rees, Cody Deutscher, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant
Ins: Brodie Pitt, Jayke Greig
Outs: Hamish Exell, Andy Devereaux
Line up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Josh Milbourne, Louis Papst, Hamish Exell, Doug Grinning, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Andy Devereaux, Ben Lawson, Patrick Mills, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Noah Foscarini, Jayden Kuhne, Brodi Dolan, Deacan Campbell, Matt Nield, Dylan Avery, Ryan Holborn
Ins: Jonathon Hicks, Charlie Maddern, David Willersdorf
Outs: Luke Andrea, Riley Vivian, Patrick Munn, Matthew Hicks, Daniel White
Line up: Lochlyn Hahne, Ethan Freemantle, Tyson Mitchell, Cameron de Visser, Luke Bennett, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Billy King, James White, Jonathon Hicks, Hamish Bennett, Charlie Maddern, Kane Hawker, Toby Mulraney, Jock Maddern, Fraser Bothe, Kyle Kuchel, Nathan Barr, Daniel Willersdorf
Ins: Riley Lenehan, Patrick Laffy, Campbell Mason
Outs: Cody Richards, Daniel Down, Josh McCluskey
Line up: Pat Lattanzio, Astrin Morrison, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliot, Riley Lenehan, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Tom Dunn, Ryan Thomas, Patrick Laffy, Brett Ervin, Riley Cross, Jarrod Kemp, Josh Hutchinson, Ambrose Laudner, John Doyle, Shannon Argall, Campbell Mason
Ins: Lachlan Harris, Archie Sudholz, Tyler Coutts, Kyah Wilkinson
Outs: Cody Maybery, Patrick Horsburgh, Lachlan Smith, Sean Horsburgh, Phillip Aumann
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Jared Combe, Lachlan Harris, Kaiden Sudholz, Taylor Wiese, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Liam Klowss, Craig Britten, Joey Nagorka, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Matt Bellinger, Lachlan Hutchinson, Archie Sudholz, Daniel Werner, Tyler Coutts, Dylan Newell, Ben Garwood, Kyah Wilkinson
Ins: Dylan Shelley, Connor O'beirne, Dyson Parish
Outs: Zachary Kelly, Wade Francis, Ben Deutscher
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Dawson Cross, Brock Orval, Dylan Shelley, Connor O'Beirne, Dyson Parish, Ryder Pope, James Officer, Brayden Carra, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock
Ins: Mitchell Fromm, Liam Pfeiffer
Outs: Jordan Barnett, Thomas Baker
Line up: Corey Quick, Liam Jokobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Adam Westley, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Noah Jacobson, Thomas Naylor, Charlie Gardner, Mitchell Fromm, Liam Pfeiffer, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Cam Weston, Blake Turner, Lachlan Holm, Max Sudholz
Outs: Bill Hanson, Braydon Ison, William Hemley, Lachlan Weidemann
Line up: Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Bill Hansen, Brayden Ison, Jacob Christie, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Tom Arthur, Thomas Smith, Oliver Garth-Lindsay, Jimmy Finnigan, Angus Burns, Chris Schaper, Jakob Davis, Thomas Morgan, Blake Downer, Hugo Jenke, William Hemley
Ins: Scott Carey, Joseph Martin
Outs: Tallis Miles, Zac Armer
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Ethan Blake, Chris Freeman, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Jack Cann, Paul Summers, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Kurt Bruechert, Ryan Folkes, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Brodie Kindred, Seth Blake, Joseph Martin
Ins: Matthew White
Outs: James Stevens
Line up: Billy Finnigan, Brayden Gerbert, Brody Faull, Ryan Gerbert, Mitchell Crough, Bray Cullinan, Michael Graham, Koby Westerland, Evan Barber, Hunter Campey, Marc Davey, Max Kamstra, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, James Dixon, Tristan Rayes, Matthew Millward, Samuel Kamstra, Matthew White
