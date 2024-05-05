Lakers fight falls short of Demons might in HDFNL round four clash

Laharum were heavy favourites when the Demons hosted Taylors Lake at Cameron Oval on Saturday, May 4, in round for of the HDFNL.
And, despite a formidable fight by the Lakers young netball outfit, Laharum race away, finishing with a 32-goal victory, 71-39.
Early in the match Taylors Lake made plenty of trouble for Laharum through the mid court.
Both team created several effective effective turnovers.
Laharum's attacking players were strong, and were able to find strong positions in shooting range with ease, but the Lakers were tough to beat when fighting for the rebound.
And in the Laker's forward third, Lilly Weir kept a sharp edge, owning the territory.
For the early phase of the quarter, Taylors Lake held pace with Laharum.
But the Demons settled into their game as the term drew in and surged to an eight goal lead by the break.
Taylor Lake kept challenging Laharum through the second quarter.
Executing quick transitions to move the ball up court and keeping Laharum's defender on their toes around the ring.
But the experience familiarity of Laharum's unit shone through and the side slowly strode away from the competition.
By half time the Demons led by 15 goals.
That lead grew to 23 by the final break and at the game's end, Laharum had won by 32 goals.
Elsewhere, Rupanyup claimed a narrow victory against the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars.
A strong opening quarter for the Cougars gave the side the lead at the first break.
Rupanyup narrowed the gap in the second term but at half time, KLU held a one-goal advantage.
Teams remained locked, one goal apart in the third quarter, before Rupanyup surged to victory in the fourth, winning 49-45.
Meg Cashin and Zanaiya Bergen were named as the Panthers best players while Zoe Hawker and Tahlia Pearson earned the same for the Cougars.
Noradjuha Quantong claimed a dominant victory against the Swifts at North Park.
The Baggies stayed with the Bombers to the first break, ending the opening quarter on level pegging, the the Bombers raced away in the second term, and didn't look back.
Noradjuha Quantong finished with a 25-goal win.
Kalkee defeated Pimpinio 62-29 at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
Molly Lakin and Emily Polack starred for the Kees.
Natimuk United's A graders count themselves as winners for the first time in 2024, defeating Harrow Balmoral 28-36.
Emma Uebergang and Emily Hateley were the Rams best.
