Laharum remembers golden-years success and presents premiership cups

The Laharum Demons Football and Netball Club celebrated a three-peat of premierships the club earned in 1962, '63 and '64.
For several years in the late 1950's and early 1960's Laharum was the top team in the HDFNL.
Behind playing coach, Bill Tucker, the club claimed five premierships in seven years between 1958 and 1964 to become the HDFNL's winningest club up until that time.
"This is our 60th year of celebrating the '62, '63 and 64 Premierships," said Laharum secretary Rowena Doyle.
Five premiership players, John Plazzer, Bob Hayes, Kevin Dunn, Rob Queale and Ivan Smith, from the Demons' 1960's three-peat were in attendance and received premiership cups marking their 60 year-old success.
"Sixty years is a great time to celebrate, and at that time they didn't make trophies," said Ms Doyle.
"So we thought it would be lovely to get the past players back to remember the times and hand them the trophies."
Answering questions at the presentation, Mr Queale recalled the club's rivalry with Wonwondah, as well as the club's lacking facilities at the time.
