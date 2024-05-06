Beulah's Garry George shines with double cictory at Tuesday night's races

Garry George (Beulah) led in a double on Tuesday night with Moonlight Grand and Passing while Andrea Gurry (Nhill) was victorious when Idyllic Toby returned to form with a slashing run.
It was George who took the local training honors for the day with a rare dead heat victory followed by victory in the mixed grade six and seven final.
Moonlight Grand at start number one was caught up in early trouble and shuffled back through the field early, cornering Moonlight Grand railed hard and turning for home was boxing on for the lead.
From here it was a head bobbing affair and hitting the line the judge couldn't split the two leaders with Moonlight Grand and Genesis Bale dead heating in 23:99sec.
George then rugged up Passing in the mixed grade six and seven final, rated only an outside chance Passing won like a red hot favourite jumping straight to the front and giving noting else a chance leading all the way to greet the judge in a really nice 27:42sec run.
One of Andrea Gurry's kennel stars Idyllic Toby stepped out in a grade six event and was simply a class above.
Jumping to the front from box two and leading through the corner it was just a matter of time and margins, Toby went home a comfortable five length victor in best of the night 23:26sec run returning to the form Gurry knew he was capable of.
The night could have been huge for local trainers with ten dogs filling minor placings on the race card.
Garry George had a further two placings with Patriot Bradley and Show Cause, Heather Baxter (Murtoa) ran third with Betsy Rose, Ian Bibby (Warracknabeal) had a pair of thirds with Orson Fury and Crymelon Comet
Likewise team Hartigan (Horsham) running second with Lightning Ziggy and Kraken Ace, Andrea Gurry continued her run of form with Miss Verdansky running second.
Good Innings for the Fullerton's (Red Cliffs) ran third in the mixed grade six and seven final and Lakeview Lottie ran third for Paul Hammerstein (Ararat).
