Beulah's Garry George shines with double cictory at Tuesday night's races

By Peter Carter
May 6 2024 - 1:00pm
Garry George's Moonlight Grand ran a dead heat with Genesis Bale at the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club. Picture by Peter Carter
Garry George (Beulah) led in a double on Tuesday night with Moonlight Grand and Passing while Andrea Gurry (Nhill) was victorious when Idyllic Toby returned to form with a slashing run.

