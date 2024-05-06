Buloke Shire Council to receive municipal monitor for governance support

The Victorian Government has appointed a municipal monitor to oversee the Buloke Shire Council until the end of 2024.
Minister for Local Government Melissa Horne appointed Peter Harriott to the council from May 9 until December 31, 2024.
"Through his extensive knowledge of local government, Mr Harriott will support Buloke Shire Council to improve its governance and better meet the needs of the community it serves," Ms Horne said.
Mr Harriott has extensive experience and knowledge in local government, having worked in the sector for more than 30 years, including serving as chief executive at Greater Shepparton City Council from 2016 to early 2024.
More recently, Mr Harriott has provided specialist governance advice to Strathbogie Shire Council.
Ms Horne said the monitor would support the Buloke Shire Council and ensure stability before and after the October 2024 elections.
In March 2024, mayor Alan Gently expressed his "extreme" disappointment about electoral changes to local government areas which will impact the council's ability to serve the community.
The council, which oversees Wycheproof, Charlton, Donald, Birchip and Sea Lake, is no stranger to municipal monitors.
In 2012, Merv Whelan, former chief executive officer of Heytesbury Shire, worked part-time with Buloke's senior administrators to try to resolve the ailing shire's financial woes.
