The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Fair crack: Chiropractor flies in to help Mallee town with only one GP

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
Updated May 7 2024 - 11:59am, first published May 6 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chiropractor Andrew Cameron flies to Birchip once a fortnight to offer his services to the rural community. Picture by Darren Howe
Chiropractor Andrew Cameron flies to Birchip once a fortnight to offer his services to the rural community. Picture by Darren Howe

For 10 weeks after he fractured his neck, Tom Sheridan couldn't drive a car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.