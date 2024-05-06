Yanac overcome Warrack in thrilling Wimmera hockey encounters

Although the season is only into its second week, some high-quality hockey has already been on display, with several noteworthy encounters played out in Round Two on Anzac Park in Warracknabeal on Saturday, May 4.
The long tradition of high-class hockey between the Yanac Tigers and Warrack Hoops continued with another hard-fought encounter, with another match decided by just one goal.
The Tigers started strongly, earning their first penalty corners for the match after just thirty seconds of play, but the Hoops' defence was up to the challenge and held firm, as they would for a further six penalty corners throughout the match.
A penalty stroke the Tigers earned several minutes later was squandered when the shot went wide of the goals, and the first quarter finished as an even contest with no score.
After another very even period of play in the second quarter, the deadlock was broken eight minutes after the long break when Raine Mackley took advantage of an attacking charge by the Hoops' goalkeeper and eluded the supporting defenders to score the match's only goal.
The last quarter continued as a very even contest, with both sides earning several penalty corners, but the defences remained robust, and the game finished as a slender victory for the Tigers. This result extended their unbeaten streak against all challengers to forty-four matches since their most recent loss in the semi-finals in 2019.
The victor's best players were all forwards, including Shaun Alexander, Brad Alexander, Todd Alexander, and Zach Dorrington, while fullback Caleb Baldock was the Hoops' best, along with Sandon Schultz, Time Jorgensen, and Royce Bennett.
Kaniva Cobras won their first match for the season, overcoming the Horsham Hurricanes in a game that was very even for the first three quarters.
A field goal by Lachlan Schulz opened the scoring for Kaniva in the first quarter, which proved to be the only score for the half, despite the Cobras earning four penalty corners, which were all successfully defended by the Hurricanes.
Another goal by Schultz in the third quarter was matched by Charles Hassall of the Hurricanes, which kept the margin at one goal in favour of the Cobras at the final break.
The action in the fourth quarter was a contrast to the rest of the game, with the Cobras scoring another three goals, including another by Schultz and two from the stick of Lachlan Mills, which was only matched with one at the other end by Thomas Batchelor which gave a final scoreline of five goals to two in favour of the Cobras.
Mills and Schultz were the victor's best players, along with Charlie White, and for the Hurricanes, it was Batchelor, Will Gulline, and Paul Mackereth.
The Nhill Rangers had the bye.
The Women's competition featured two close games, with both the Nhill Thunderbirds versus Dimboola Roos and Horsham Jets versus Kaniva finishing in scoreless draws, but the third match ended with a decisive victory for Yanac over Warracknabeal.
The Dimboola Roos continued their impressive return to the competition by holding the Nhill Thunderbirds to a scoreless draw in a very even match. Play seesawed from end to end throughout the game, with both teams creating opportunities, but all being thwarted by solid defence.
Jennie Hauselberger and Leah Graham were the best for Dimboola, and Kendra Clark and Helen Cannell played well for the 'Birds.
It was a similar story in the Horsham Jets and Kaniva match. The latter team appeared to control more of the play in the midfield and created more opportunities in front of their goals, but some fine defending by the Jets saw this game also finish without any goals scored.
Kaniva's Lisa Stimson and Imogen Williams and Horsham's Hannah Werner and Kelly Krahe were the best players on their respective teams.
Yanac continue to reinforce its claim at the top of the Women's competition with a comfortable victory over Warracknabeal,
A strong start by Yanac saw them jump to a three-goal lead by quarter-time, which they extended to five by the long break. Despite their position, Warracknabeal rallied in the third quarter and played strongly in defence to keep out Yanac for that entire period of play in the face of some strong attacking pressure from Yanac.
Although Warracknabeal's goalkeeper Mel Bentley played tirelessly and was named her team's best player, the sheer number of Yanac attacking moves resulted in four more goals in the last quarter.
Suz Hedt scored a hat-trick, and Caitlyn Alexander, Erin Alexander, and Mikayla Mackley each scored two goals for Yanac. Caitlyn Alexander and Suz Head were nominated as their best. Mel Bentley, Kate Williamson, and Clarice Bennett played well for Warracknabeal.
The Nhill Leopards remain on top of the Under 16 ladder with a victory over the Dimboola Kangaroos, and last season's grand finalists, the Yanac Warriors and Kaniva Raiders, both recorded their first wins for 2024 after playing out a draw in the opening round.
Yanac Warriors defeated the Warrack Revengers, and the Kaniva Raiders accounted for the Horsham Bombers.
Next weekend, the action returns to the Dimboola Health and Fitness Centre with two matches on Friday evening and the remainder of the games on Saturday.
Although only round three, several encounters could define some teams' seasons.
The Warrack Women and Nhill Thunderbirds both need a win to stay in touch with the leaders when they clash on Saturday afternoon, while the big game in the Open competition will see the Horsham Hurricanes tackle the might of the undefeated Yanac Tigers.
In the other senior matches, Kaniva Women play the Dimboola Roos, Yanac Women take on the Horsham Jets, and in the Open, both the Warrack Hoops and Nhill Rangers will be looking for their first win for the season. The Kaniva Cobras have the bye.
The three Under 16 matches feature a current top-three team playing a bottom-three team, which suggests that the higher teams should win these matches, but this early in the season, the teams' relative ladder positions are not necessarily a clear indicator of their long-term form.
