Federation TAFE welcomes $2.6M investment for Engineering at Wimmera campus

Federation TAFE has received $2.6 million from the Victoria Government to establish a new engineering learning space at its Horsham Campus.
This will enable the delivery of the trade fabrication-focused Certificate III Engineering course on-site.
The Baillie Street campus has been reconfigured to accommodate the new workshop and ancillary facilities, which include modern learning spaces and industry-standard equipment.
The facility can accommodate up to 15 students at a time.
With a focus on engineering fabrication, the TAFE aims to meet the growing needs of the Wimmera engineering sector.
It collaborates with other regional training organisations to develop a pipeline of engineering apprentices.
Darren Gray, Federation University Australia's chief executive of TAFE, said the organisation was pleased to welcome engineering back to the Horsham campus.
"The new engineering learning space will enable those previously disadvantaged by distance to access quality local training and stay in the region to live and work," he said.
"The significant investment means we can continue to grow Federation TAFE, help local industry thrive by addressing skills shortages, and give our students a solid foundation to build a successful career."
The funding comprises a $1.74 million Capital Works grant and nearly $800,000 from the Regional and Specialist Training Fund for equipment and resource development.
Skills and TAFE and Minister for Regional Development minister, Gayle Tierney MP said the funding would open doors for more students.
"Everyone deserves the opportunity to go to TAFE and get a great qualification for our state's most in-demand jobs, regardless of where they live," she said.
"Our investment in this engineering learning space is just one way we can help provide the highly skilled workers needed in regional Victoria."
