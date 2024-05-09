WFNL victorious at South West District junior interleague football carnival

It was a successful return to junior representative football for the WFNL in Portland on Sunday, May 5.
The under-14s went through pool play undefeated before beating Hampden West in the grand final 10.5 (65) - 3.1 (19).
Whilst Jarrod Illig's under-17s had two wins and two losses.
"The kids loved that grand final experience," said under-14s coach Kyle George.
"Making that grand final spot for a start and then actually winning it was very pleasing for everybody."
After a bye in round one, Kyle George's side had wins over Warrnambool and District (4.2 (26) - 2.4 (16), Hampden East (5.3 (33) - 2.4 (16), South West District (8.6 (54) - 0.0 (0) and Hampden West (10.5 (65) - 3.1 (19) on its way to the grand final.
The under-17s had a bye and opened its account with a 6.6 (42) - 1.1 (7) win over Warrnambool and District in round two.
WFNL was defeated in its following matches by Hampden West (30 points) and Hampden East (45 points) before it finished its carnival with a 7.10 (52) - 0.2 (2) victory over South West District.
"We had a tough game earlier on that tested them a little bit, but they were excited to be there and got a lot out of the carnival," George said.
"We had a real emphasis on sharing the football and plenty of run, and they really took that on board."
Wimmera had two players that were awarded best in the carnival.
Horsham inside midfielder Chaz Smith and Southern Mallee tall Max Spokes were given the honour.
"Chaz is a bit of a workhorse, he wins a lot of hard balls and then shares it off. He brings a lot of the other boys into the play," George said.
"Max was our ruck for the day. Those two worked hand in hand.
"Max was obviously giving first use to those midfielders, which they really excelled."
