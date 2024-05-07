WATCH: Warriors hold on, Saints' first win | WFNL ROUND 3 footy highlights

Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times brings you all of the highlights from the latest round Wimmera Football Netball League action.
The Stawell Warriors continued its undefeated start to the WFNL with a thrilling 12.10 (82) - 11.11 (77) win over Dimboola in round three of the competition on Saturday, May 4.
Meanwhile, Ararat led at every change in its 14.9 (93) - 12.6 (78) win over Southern Mallee at Alexandra Oval.
A five-goal third term gave the Burras the momentum it needed to down the Demons at home.
Jacob Cheney's 300th senior game could not push Warrack Eagles across the line, as it fell to the Horsham Saints 5.7 (37) - 16.15 (111) at Coughlin Park.
This weekend, the Demons host Dimboola; the Roos will be looking for its first points of the season, while the Horsham will hope to break into the top five.
The Burras will look for its second win in a row as it travels to Anzac Park, while the Eagles will aim to lift itself from the bottom of the ladder.
Finally, Stawell is looking for it's fifth win in a row as it host Nhill.
