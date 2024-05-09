Possession key for Thunder as it prepares for Saints test | WFNL round four

There will be a focus on its own game style when the Southern Mallee Thunder face Horsham Saints in round four of WFNL A Grade netball at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 11.
The Thunder had some systems that it was working hard on in round three against the Rats and have prepared for "one of the teams to beat."
"Saints move the ball really fast, and they just know where each other are," co-coach Steph Thomson said.
"They've been playing together for a really long time and are a polished outfit."
Thomson listed Saints centre and captain Ash Grace, young defender Maddison Bethune and shooter Jorja Clode as players to watch while she praised Megan Byrne's impact.
"She [Byrne] really stood out to me [against Horsham on Anzac Day.] We're just trying to shut down some of their transition; Megan moves the ball really well," she said.
Despite the Saints' quick movement with the ball in hand, it does not mean the Thunder will be looking to do the same.
There will be an emphasis on control when Southern Mallee steps onto the court on Saturday.
"If we have the ball [we need to] keep possession of it; we don't have to throw it in one second," Thomson said.
"We need to use our centres, but also not try and keep up with them in regards to speed and just really keep possession of the ball."
The Thunder will have some change of its own, as co-coach Jodie Hayes recently announced she will be having a baby.
Codie Robins and MacKenzie Bellinger have been used in the mid-court, whilst talented junior Nekeisha Bastin has been a welcome addition.
In a rematch of last season's preliminary final, Horsham hosts Dimboola at City Oval.
Both sides enter the contest coming off wins in round three.
The Demons pulled away from the Burras in the second half, whilst a strong start from Dimboola propelled it to a win over Stawell.
Horsham coach and defender Ebonie Salter played her 150th club game in round three and featured in the best.
Nicole Polycarpou continued to impress in her return from a knee injury.
She was joined in the best by goal keeper Bridget Dorrington, in only her second game in green and gold, after she crossed from Jeparit Rainbow.
The Warriors will hope to get back on the winner's list when it hosts a refreshed Tigers outfit at Central Park.
Stawell battled back from a double-digit deficit against Dimboola but could not reel in the Roos.
Goal shooter Ayva Mitchell impressed when given court time in the second half, whilst Madi Taylor also featured in the best.
The Tigers are off a bye and will be out to record its second win of the season.
Nhill defeated Minyip Murtoa in round one before it fell to local rivals Dimboola in round three.
The Eagles will be out to record its second home win when the Burras visit Anzac Park.
Warrack claimed a win over the Rats in round two, with losses to Southern Mallee and Horsham Saints on either side.
Young defender Jordan Heller impressed in the early part of the season, while Amber O'Connor has been a constant presence in the attacking goal ring.
Minyip Murtoa's defence has been strong in the opening weeks of the season despite not claiming a win.
Johanna Griffiths has featured in the best in two of the first three rounds.
