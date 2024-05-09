Horsham Demons to celebrate past premierships in round four of the WFNL

The Horsham Demons will celebrate past premiership success when it hosts Dimboola in round four of the WFNL on Saturday, May 11.
The club will welcome past players and officials of its 1974, 2004 and 2014 senior flags to City Oval.
Playing co-coach of the 2014 premiership side, Jordyn Burke, said it would be a great occasion to celebrate the three premierships together.
"It is a really vast mix... It will be pretty cool having those guys come back," Burke said.
The 1974 flag featured Burke's father and uncle, which was pretty "cool".
"You look at the history of the club with those guys that are now in their 60's and 70's. For me, that always adds a real layer to it," he said.
Both the club's '04 and '14 flags were during the Demons' dominant period.
The 2004 flag was the second in a run of 10 consecutive premierships, whilst 2014 was towards the end of the dynasty.
Despite it being a big day on the club's calendar, Burke said the focus and recognition will be in the lead-up rather than using it as extra motivation against the Roos.
"It is our history, but we've got a game of footy to win to really start getting on a run," Burke said.
"I've always tried to have a connection with a few of the reunions pregame when I've been coaching. Whether that's in the rooms or just a couple of the boys come to training."
Horsham dominated its cross-town rival Saints in a 20.17 (137) - 11.5 (71) victory in front of a 'home' crowd at City Oval on Saturday, September 18, 2004.
Luke Carr booted five goals, while spearhead David Johns added four.
Aaron Barnett claimed the Binns Medal as best on ground.
The Demons recorded a come-from-behind 12.10 (82) - 11.10 (76) win when the two sides faced off again in the 2014 decider at Stawell's Central Park.
Horsham's Joel Geue kicked two goals in the final term to take his total to four as the Demons came from 11 points down at the last change to win its 11th flag in 12 years.
"It means a lot to me that 2014 premiership. For personal reasons, It's probably my favourite, coaching it with Brad [Hartigan] as well; we've been very close all of our lives," Burke said.
"We had a young side, a lot of boys were battling that day with injuries. But it was more so just how we did it and the circumstances.
"A lot of those boys now go on to be not only leaders at our club but amazing footballers around other parts of Victoria, and still playing gives you a lot of pride as a coach."
