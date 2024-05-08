Southern Roos to play quicker and smaller in season's 'biggest test'

The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have started their premiership defence in the best way possible, with three wins and a bye.
But Southern Roo's next opponent, Swifts, is riding high on a wave of momentum following four strong victories and looks set to give Harrow Balmoral its greatest challenge in over a year.
So far in 2023, Harrow Balmoral defeated Noradjuha Quantong by 24 points in the opening round, and after a round two bye claimed wins against Edenhope Apsley and Natimuk United.
Southern Roos coach Jai Thompson said the side is very pleased with how its 2024 campaign has started.
"We had a good preseason and the boys came out firing in the first couple of games," he said.
"[Noradjuha] Quantong was a great test first up.
"When you come into a season and you're not sure how you're going to go, to get rolling against a quality outfit was good, and to get that win was great.
In round four, the Southern Roos were without ex-AFL player Michael Close due to a hamstring injury.
Thompson said it looks it will be a couple of weeks before Close is back on the field.
"We're not going to be able to rely on our talls," he said.
"So we're going to have to play a lot smaller, quicker, more like GWS sort of setup where they run and carry the ball, and use short kicks to try and get the ball further up the field, rather than our long kicks to a big target."
Harrow Balmoral will host the Swifts at Balmoral Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 11 for round five of the HDFNL.
"This week coming up is probably the biggest test," Thompson said.
"[Swifts] have started really strong and they probably look like the best team at the moment."
Thompson expects a tight battle between both side's quality midfields and hopes the Southern Roo's strong back line can contain the offensive might the Baggies have been flexing through the first four rounds.
"They're a heavy scoring team, I think if defensively we can get our game right and get stuck in that way, that'll go a long way to winning the game," he said.
Elsewhere in round five, Noradjuha Quantong hosts Laharum at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
The Demons are on the hunt for a fourth straight win but the Bombers will be hungry to climb back up the ranking after a round four loss to Swifts.
Natimuk United hosts Edenhope Apsley at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
The Saints will be fresh off the round four bye while the Rams footballers will be hoping to bounce back from a round thumping at the hands of Harrow Balmoral.
Buoyed by the momentum of a 94 point win against Kaniva Leeor United a week ago, the Rupanyup Panthers hit the road to take on Taylors Lake at Drung Lake Recreation Reserve.
And, the Cougars host Pimpinio at Kaniva Recreation Reserve, as the Tigers remain unbeaten after three games and a bye.
Kalkee has the bye.
