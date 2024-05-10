Dimboola's Tiny Goats and Co charms all ages with calming animal encounters

When Dimboola farmer Beck Walker realised the therapeutic benefit of spending time with the baby goats she bred and raised, she wanted to bring that benefit to her community and launched Tiny Goats and Co.
"I've had miniature goats for probably six years now," said Ms Walker.
"I just love hanging out with goats, its a very calming experience.
"If I'm having a bad day, I just got out and sit with the goats and I just feel a lot better."
From there, Ms Walker began plotting the beginnings of her business.
"I was thinking, surely other people might feel the same way about coming and hanging out with the goats," she said.
"I was trying to think of some ways that I could incorporate the miniature goats into a little business that other people might benefit from as well."
Tiny Goats and Co predominately does business by having groups of people visit the Dimboola-Rainbow Road farm to spend time with the goats, cows and alpacas.
"The goats are the main attraction here," said Ms Walker.
"Because we usually have a lot of baby goats, which people tend to love when they're really little and tiny."
The farm sees a lot of visits from hospital groups, disability support groups and school groups and runs events like goat yoga.
"Any age group really can benefit from a visit out here," said Ms Walker.
"They can go in with the goats and cuddle the goats and pat the goats.
"It's not just patting an animal through a fence, its a really interactive experience."
Ms Walker also takes her tiny goats on the road for events and functions, as well as nursing home visits.
The growth Tiny Goats and Co has seen has encouraged Ms Walker to continue building her small business bigger.
"To start with, we just had a little paddock with some goats in it and people just came out to see them" she said.
"In the last few months, we've got some miniature galloway cows and some friendly alpacas, so people can come and pat and feed those."
Ms Walker also said the farm is building on and improving its facilities and accessibility with new seating areas and accessible toilets.
"In the future, hopefully not too distant future, we'll have like a function room and things out here as well," Ms Walker said.
Ms Walker said people and community groups interested in meeting the animals at Tiny Goats and Co can reach out to the business via its website or be emailing Ms Walker at hello@tinygoatsandco.com.au
