Lakeside Living residents go silly with a busload of young school visitors

Noisy chatter and giggles filled Lakeside Living's halls in Edenhope, as a group of local primary school students joined residents for an afternoon of games and connection.
The busload of St Malachy's students, between 8 and 11 years old, were visiting as part of the faith-based 'Mini Vinnies' program.
Resident Annette Hicks said the rush of activity, and some "silliness", was very welcome.
"I enjoy the company and don't mind a bit of noise," she said.
"It makes you feel as though you're important because we're a bit out of sight in here.
"They'll grow up to be helpful people and help make a brighter life for themselves and others."
St Malachy's principal John O'Sullivan hopes to recreate the catchups on a fortnightly basis.
"In my 38 years of teaching, it's one of the best things I've ever done," he said.
"This is our modern religion; if we do hands on work with the kids and they connect with elderly people or marginalised groups, we're putting those lessons into practice."
In preparation for their visit, students took COVID tests and discusses the varying levels of engagement with elderly companions.
"One lady was non-verbal and young Henry (Grade 5) tried to shake her hand," Mr O'Sullivan said.
"She didn't really respond to that so he gave her a hug.
"I would've run a mile at that age, it was remarkable."
Resident and former teacher Clare Ryan was also impressed by the next generation.
"They were very polite, so that was good," she said.
"It took me back to my teaching days."
