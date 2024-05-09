Laharum not yet performing at peak despite scoreboard dominance says coach

The Laharum Demons are set to clash with the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers in round five of the HDFNL on Saturday, May 11, after both sides have enjoyed strong starts to the 2024 season.
The two teams sit atop the A grade ladder with neither having dropped a game.
Despite the scoreboard success, Laharum coach Bec McIntyre believes her side is not yet at peak performance.
"It probably hasn't been as strong a netball as what I think we're capable of," said McIntyre.
"We're slowly building, we've had people away. We're happy with where we're at at the minute.
"We're trying to build up momentum heading through the season, hoping to get better and better as the weeks go on and build into what will be hopefully a final series for us."
McIntyre said a success of Laharum's season so far has been the opportunities afforded to some of the club's junior players who are being given more time on the A grade court.
Keely Elliot played her first full game in the A grade in 2024 and Rylee Hateley, who had been previously coming off the bench, has stepped into an on-court role.
"it's really good when you as a coach can give everyone a good run," McIntyre said.
Looking at the Demons' round five opponents, Noradjuha Quantong, McIntyre expects a challenge.
"We know that this week's going to be a tough game," she said.
"We're looking forward to that and excited about the prospect of playing a good quality four-quarter game."
McIntyre said the on-court matchups will be key as the two league powerhouses clash.
"Shannon [Couch], she shoots 50 goals a week, if we can keep her under that margin we've got a pretty good chance of winning," she said.
"Fortunately for us though we have two goalies that are both capable of shooting 40 or 50 goals each a week, so they've also got to stop us."
McIntyre also said the mid-court battle between centres Liv Jones-Story (Laharum) and Holly Nuske (Noradjuha Quantong) will also be key.
Elsewhere in round five, Natimuk United heads to Edenhope Recreation Reserve to take on Edenhope Apsley.
The Rams are coming off the back of their first win of the 2024 season, while are fresh from the bye.
Pimpinio takes on Kaniva Leeor United at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
Pimpinio is still searching for its first 2024 victory having faced losses to Laharum, Rupanyup and Kalkee.
The Cougars are coming off the back of a narrow loss against Rupanyup.
Rupanyup is heading for Dock Lake Recreation Reserve t take on Taylors Lake.
And, Harrow Balmoral hosts the Swifts at Balmoral Recreation Reserve.
Kalkee have the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.