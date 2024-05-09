Debt and deficit nightmare: Webster criticizes Victorian, Federal budgets

The Victorian budget shows the annual interest repayments (on that extra mortgage of government debt we all carry) are now close to $26 million. Victorian debt will surge to almost $190 billion by 2027/8, the equivalent of an extra $67,000 mortgage per household. Treasurer Pallas hopes to keep up through rising payroll, land and other tax revenue while the OECD highlighted late last month Australians suffered a 7.6 per cent annual tax increase, the highest in the developed world ahead of second placed New Zealand at 4.5 per cent. As Winston Churchill said, "for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle."