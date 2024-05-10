A reflection in the lead up to Mother's Day

Our renowned columnist Yolande Grosser warmly invites readers to join her journey as she reflects on the beautiful nuances of parenthood, drawing inspiration from her cherished experiences in the Wimmera.
In April 2024, Yolande's family bid farewell to Cynthia Grosser, a beloved wife who shared 72 years of marriage with Denis Grosser.
The passing of Cynthia came at a deeply poignant time, coinciding with the first anniversary of Yolande's mother's passing.
In a notable shift, Australian brands are increasingly acknowledging the experiences of bereavement, infertility, and parental estrangement by offering customers the option to 'opt-out' of Mother's Day marketing emails.
As Mother's Day approaches, spare a thought for those who may not be able to spend the day with their mothers.
For those fortunate enough to do so, cherish those moments a little more deeply, holding onto hugs a little longer this year.
Have a great weekend,
Ben Fraser, Editor
It's Mother's Day this weekend, and I'm pretty sure it hasn't crossed the minds of my three busy daughters, although if it did, it might come with an unguarded shake of the head.
Being a mum is the toughest job around - the best - but the most difficult too.
On the other hand, much of the time, having me as a mum is fairly challenging as well, if not downright enraging.
I'm all over my offspring's business, and I have given them so much direction and advice during their lifetimes that their heads must truly be ready to not just shake, but to pop!
I'm passionate, silly, cranky, hyper focused and exhausted around them - sometimes all in the same moment.
I drive them nuts, but at least they have each other to share their frustrations with - and they do that in a three-way phone call whenever they need - technology.
They do keep calling me too though, to share the good, the bad and the ugly. So, I'm feeling very blessed.
I know from my study into mental health and brain function that my girls all enjoyed a secure attachment with their mum when they were little, and this proves to be very important apparently.
I'm sure I inherited my maternal passions from my mum, who I was crazy about and who I knew was crazy about me.
My husband's mum did a beautiful job with her son too - even if he did prefer to be on the tractor with his dad rather than through the bath and into bed on time under his mum's excellent care.
Kym's mum did have to chase him across a fallowed paddock at dusk on at least one occasion, so he grew up knowing he was precious.
Kym and I both go into Mother's Day this year without our mum's physical presence, but the fun and love our mums surrounded us with growing up will live on in our family.
Our mums were sporty, musical, hard working domestic queens who sewed clothes and baked.
We both hit the jackpot when we were born.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.