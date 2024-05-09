The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Joel Freijah to make AFL debut for Western Bulldogs against Richmond

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated May 9 2024 - 2:18pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The former Horsham Saint and GWV Rebel Joel Freijah is set to make his AFL debut for the Western Bulldogs this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.