Joel Freijah to make AFL debut for Western Bulldogs against Richmond

The former Horsham Saint and GWV Rebel Joel Freijah is set to make his AFL debut for the Western Bulldogs this weekend.
Freijah, taken with the 45th overall pick in the AFL 2023 national draft, will play against Richmond on Saturday, May 11.
Alex Johnson, Western Bulldogs' development coach, broke the news in front of the playing group post-training on Thursday morning.
"It's just pure excitement at the moment...all the boys getting to me straight away was pure enjoyment," Freijah said in a statement released by the club.
"I probably (didn't think it'd happen so soon) early on, but in the last 3-4 weeks I've been developing alright and working really closely with AJ, Jamie Maddocks and Bevo obviously. To happen so quickly is exciting.
"Playing on the 'G for the first time - I just can't wait to get out there and do the boys, the club and the people that have supported me proud."
Freijah has played in every one of the club's VFL wins this season, averaging 22 disposals and seven marks from five games.
