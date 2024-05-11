Readers rejoice, the Horsham College Chaplaincy Book Fair returns in May

If you are anything like the Horsham College Chaplain, Yolande Grosser, this cooler weather has you curled up in front of the heater with a good book to read.
When wrapping your mind around a new concept or plot is almost as satisfying as wrapping up in a warm blanket, the Chaplaincy Committee is ready to help make this happen for the Wimmera community.
Doors open on the first Chaplaincy Book Fair for the year in Maroske Hall, Dimboola Road, at noon on Friday, May 17.
Running through until noon on Saturday, May 18, every book in the hall will be selling for $1 so no one needs to miss out.
Children's books are half the price, shoppers best plan ahead by bringing a bag as well as their cash and coin.
This major fundraiser helps finance the role of Chaplain at Horsham College, which provides more than 1000 students with a Brekky Hub, the For Faith lunchtime group, feeding programs, awareness days and help with everyday struggles.
The book fair is supported by the community with the book donations, students who move the books, Wastebusters who recycle tatty items and both Apex and Rotary clubs in Horsham.
