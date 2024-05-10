WFNL round four team lists: Stawell swing changes, Roos regain ruck

Fresh off a five-point win in round three of the WFNL, the Stawell Warriors have made four changes for its round four clash with Nhill on Saturday, May 11.
The ladder leaders have regained defenders Jackson Dark and Mitchel Taylor, whilst strike forward Mitch Thorp also returns.
Marlon Motlop will play his first game in the red and black.
Motlop was a teammate of Taylor's at Wanderers in the 2023/24 NTFL season.
Ash Driscoll, Riley Ika, Kyan Mellor and Tommy Williams come out of the side for the clash at Central Park.
The Tigers have made a solitary change, with Lucas Dahlenburg making way for Toby Marshall.
Horsham has made two changes for its match with Dimboola at City Oval as the club celebrates its 1974, 2004 and 2014 senior premierships.
Xavier Pumpa returns from GWV Rebels duty and joins Sid Hernon in the 21.
Rhys Barber and Jack Dalziel come out of the side.
For Dimboola, veteran ruck Jayden Lehmann returns for his first seniors game in 2024 in the place of Luke Hutchinson.
Horsham Saints have made two changes for its trip to Hopetoun to face the Southern Mallee Thunder.
The Saints regain experienced midfielder Pat Knott, whilst Daniel Ervin returns to the seniors for the first time since round one.
Judd Wright (foot) and Adrianne Lupton come out of the side.
Lupton and Mitchell Clarke have been listed as emergencies.
The Thunder have made four changes.
Rupert Sangster returns to the squad after he missed the round three match with Ararat.
Nicholas Yarran, Brad Lowe and Mark Austin are the other inclusions.
A former Jeparit Storm player, Austin has also featured in the VFL and SANFL.
The omissions include Lucas Edelsten, Thomas Long, Thomas Clarke, and Trent Burgoyne.
Minyip Murtoa has regained the experienced John Delahunty for its trip to Anzac Park.
The former premiership coach last played in round one against Nhill.
Will Gellatly will add to his senior games tally after he debuted against Horsham in round three.
Brazer McKenzie and Seth Talbot make way for the Burras.
Lineup: Jackson Calder, Dylan Landt, Andrew Moore, Jordan Waite, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Simon Nuske, Pat MacDonough, Lachlan Mackley, Ben Brett, Hamish Sellens, Patrick Lindsey, Will Griffiths, Alex Jakiel, Archer Laverty, Jayden Lehmann, Ash Clugston, Michael Pohlner, Darcy Dubois, Evan Hunter.
In: Jayden Lehmann.
Out: Luke Hutchinson.
Lineup: Corey Williams, Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Brodie Mines, Ryan Kemp, Jasper Gunn, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Hudson Hair, Sam Janetzki, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Ben Janetzki, Matthew Long, Jeremy Kemp, Xavier Pumpa, Harvey Gunn, Cullen Williams.
In: Sid Hernon, Xavier Pumpa.
Out: Rhys Barber, Jack Dalziel.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Jordy Keyte, Alexander McRae, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, William Taylor, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Freddy Frew, Jack Henry, Mitch Martin, Bailey Brennan, Jake Adams.
In: Pat Knott, Daniel Ervin.
Out: Judd Wright, Adrianne Lupton.
Lineup: Kade Petering, Jye Walter, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Ben McIntyre, Dusty Cross, Tanner Smith, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Oscar Gawith, Luke Fisher, Nick Cushing, Warwick Stone, John Delahunty, Will Gellatly, Charlie Gibson, Jordan Weyburg
In: John Delahunty.
Out: Brazer McKenzie, Seth Talbot.
Lineup: Darcy Honeyman, Nathan Alexander, Tim Bone, Jake Harrap, Liam Albrecht, Matt Kennedy, Mitchell Dahlenburg, Jordan Zeitz, Drew Schneider, Dylan Ridding, Xavier Bone, Toby Marshall, Daniel Batson, Wallace Wheaton, Jake McQueen, Peter Politis, Austin Merrett, Angus Wheaton, Connor Jones.
In: Toby Marshall.
Out: Lucas Dahlenburg.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Rupert Sangster, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Xavier Oakley, Angus McSweyn, Peter Weir, Mark Austin, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Nicholas Yarran, Leigh Stewart, Tobias Fisher, Jack Baird, Tim Sanford.
In: Rupert Sangster, Mark Austin, Brad Lowe, Nicholas Yarran,
Out: Lucas Edelsten, Thomas Long, Thomas Clarke, Trent Burgoyne,
Lineup: Jackson Dark, Tom Eckel, Cody Driscoll, James Sullivan Sean Mantell, Sam Jenkinson, Josh Fowkes, Jacob Welsh, Jakob Salmi, Mitchel Taylor, om Walker, Aiden Graveson, Zac Marrow, Sam Williams, Koby Stewart, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Ethan Marrow, Marlon Motlop, Ben Davis
In: Jackson Dark, Mitchel Taylor, Mitch Thorp, Marlon Motlop.
Out: Ash Driscoll, Riley Ika, Kyan Mellor, Tommy Williams.
Not yet named.
