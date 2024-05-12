George Austin confident and thriving as a Harrow Balmoral young gun

Harrow Balmoral's young gun George Austin has been plying his trade for the Horsham District Football and Netball League's defending premiers in 2024.
A life-long Southern Roo brought into the club by his father, a former premiership-player, Austin said it gives him great confidence to run onto the ground amongst such a strong Harrow Balmoral playing group.
"It gives me confidence to go out there and play how I want to play and know my teammates are going to back my skills," Austin said.
He said 'it's pretty special' to play alongside players like Nick Pekin, Michael, Simon and Anthony Close and under coach Jai Thompson.
"There is some pretty high talented footballers in team here, to be able to learn firsthand off them is pretty good," he said.
"Coming up as a junior, they've also been good with development, to help us get better."
Austin said his favoured position in on the wing.
"Like to get a bit of run and carry in the open space," he said.
Although he's also getting use to playing a role in the Southern Roos backs.
Growing up 20 minutes away from Balmoral Recreation Reserve, Austin was running onto the football field from a young age.
"I have been playing football all my life," Austin said.
He named Joel Selwood as a footballer he's looked up to for a while.
Austin said his ultimate goal on the football field is 'just winning games'.
"Especially coming from juniors where we've been struggling with numbers and stuff, to come up here and play good senior footy," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.