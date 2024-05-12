Entrepreneur Josh Jones, taking the I out of the conversation

Professional and social entrepreneur Josh Jones rose from poverty to found the Just Be Nice project. On Thursday, May 9, he attended two sessions in Horsham, impressing listeners with a confident retelling of his journey and what and who influenced him most to become a leader in change.
Providing a nurturing, kind atmosphere where people can grow, all people, not just the ones we choose, can make a difference in the world we live in if we Just Be Nice.
A powerful childhood incident during a ride home with his schoolmate's family from a Debutant Ball after party when he was 14, changed his life.
His friend's dad told his own son how proud he was of him.
He then turned to Josh and said," I'm proud of you too."
The impact of that statement grew more profound with maturity, so much so that Josh wrote an article about it 13 years later when he was 27.
His mate's Dad said on reading the article, "I'm sorry!"
"For what?" Josh asked
"For not doing more. If I'd known more about your home life, I'd have done more."
From a childhood marred by poverty, violence, and challenging circumstances, Josh Jones embarked on a transformative journey.
He founded the Just Be Nice project, a beacon of hope that seeks to revolutionise how people help one another and inspire a purpose-led life.
During the informal question time at the evening session at Federation University, he was asked, 'Who was the WE he referred to in his talk/"
In answer, he said that while many people are involved in any project like this, he uses the term we, rather than I.
This approach fits with the theme of his project.
"I didn't do anything to get where I am. It was more that circumstances made some options available.
"I take no pride in myself in what I have done.
"My mother was charged basic rent for our home after my parents split up so we lived there for most of my schooling. I had a mate who remained with me all that time and is still my best mate. The house was near a football club, so I could walk there and play football. Mentors there clipped me around the ears when I needed it. People there gave me options and opportunities.
"It was not my doing, but the people and places I was exposed to, did."
He said the challenges of growing up in a single-parent family included, "When there's only one parent, a kid has no recourse. You can't go to Dad and say but...........and get a second opinion. His mate's dad was there to do that, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed.
The Just Be Kind project is based on this. A few kind words or actions can be life-changing.
As the Founder and Director of the trailblazing social enterprise The Just Be Nice Project, Josh works daily to engage businesses, schools, organisations, and communities in the process of creating extraordinary positive change in the world through ordinary positive change.
