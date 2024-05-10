Illegal rubbish dumping is on the rise, risking high fines

Dumping rubbish illegally is on the rise in the Horsham Rural City Council municipality and offenders are being asked to think before they act.
Eight cubic metres of waste, mostly car parts, was dumped this week on the outskirts of Horsham.
A car engine and transmissions were found on Dooen South Road, while four separate loads of rubbish were dumped on Aerodrome Road.
Riley Road, Remlaw Road, and Flacks Road have also been used as dumping grounds.
Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla said Council used tools to catch offenders, including patrols of known hotspots, following up leads from the public and the use of carefully placed cameras.
"We have a good track record of catching those people who choose to use our natural areas as their personal rubbish dump," Mr Bhalla said.
"The cost of doing the right thing and taking your rubbish to the transfer station is far cheaper than receiving a fine for illegal dumping, particularly as fines can run into the thousands of dollars.
"In the recent case, the offender would have actually made several hundred dollars from selling the scrap car parts to metal recyclers," he said.
Rubbish dumping is worsening in most parts of Australia, with transfer station fees being an often-used excuse.
"Ironically, many of the items we see dumped - such as electronics, batteries, paint, and scrap metal - can actually be recycled for free at the Council's waste management facilities," Mr Bhalla said.
Beyond being unsightly and disrespectful, dumped rubbish can introduce new fire hazards, cause environmental contamination, and incur large cleanup fees.
The dumping also causes road obstructions, creating a significant and unnecessary risk to traffic.
"Having to clean up after these sorts of disgraceful acts is a drain on Council resources," Mr Bhalla said.
"There are many other things the community would rather our staff spend their time doing."
Several rubbish dumpers are caught every year, and with a maximum possible fine of $46,164 on the line.
Anyone with information about the recent dumping, including people who prefer to remain anonymous, should contact the Council on 53829777.
