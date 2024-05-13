The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Truckloads of mateship for Pomonal farmers from strangers

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
May 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Truckloads of mateship from strangers pulled into Pomonal within days of the fire that tore through the town in February, exemplifying the Aussie spirit of even the most true blue.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.