Swifts squash final quarter fight back to secure win against Southern Roos

The Swifts claimed victory on the road in round five of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, May 11.
The Baggies defeated the Southern Roos, 51-38, at the Balmoral Recreation Reserve as the side continues its climb up the HDFNL competition.
Both sides started the match in tight competition with one another.
Harrow Balmoral found space using long passes into the forward third, where Emily Langely, Tori Dunstan and Tara McIntyre proved reliable receivers.
However, the Swifts defensive duo of Edwina Flackmore and Brooke Palfreyman controlled the ring.
The Swifts used short and fast passes to move forward towards their goal.
The side's experience and familiarity shone through when the Baggies began to stretch ahead late in the opening term.
The Swifts kept control of the game through the second term, marching away from the Southern Roos, giving few opportunities.
Through the middle of the match Harrow Balmoral's defence grew sloppy and the side gave away several penalties.
A six-goal lead at half time turned into 14 goals at the final break, but the Southern Roos fought until the whistle.
The side grabbed momentum late in the game, threatening a late come-from-behind win, but the Swifts were unshaken.
The Baggies took control to keep scoreboard distance between themselves and the Southern Roos, to win by 13.
the Swifts best players were Lisa Monaghan and Michaela Armer while it was Langley and Megan Little who shone for Harrow Balmoral.
Harrow Balmoral's tough start to the season continues as the side remains winless after five rounds.
Elsewhere in round five, Laharum has come up trumps in a three goal thriller at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
Both side's are shaping up to be the season's top teams, so a high calibre contest was expected.
Noradjuha Quantong was boosted by the return of Shannon Couch, but she was kept relatively quiet by the Demons defenders, only shooting 18 goals.
Laharum lent on the skill of Caitlin Jones-Story to do the bulk of there scoring, she made 30 of the Demons goals.
Laharum had the edge through the first half, claiming small wins in each term, before Noradjuha Quantong closed back in in the third.
With a quarter to go, scores were level, but it was Laharum who took control to hold the lead at the games end, 36-33.
Rupanyup claimed a dominant win on the road, defeating Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve by 41 goals.
The Panthers controlled each term, running the score out further between
Zanaiya Bergen shone in the offensive end, shooting 52 goals.
Edenhope Apsley claimed victory against Natimuk United, 48-37, at Edenhope Recreation Reserve.
The Saints started behind, losing the opening term by one goal, but fought back to lead at half time by six.
From there, Edenhope Apsley's lead only grew until the final whistle.
And, Kaniva Leeor United beat Pimpinio at Kaniva Recreation Reserve, 53-28.
Tigers' recruit Steph Runciman and junior Ada Binney shone in defeat, earning best player nods, while Zoe and Nikki Hawker earned the same for the Cougars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.