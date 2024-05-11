Soaring Swifts' wings clipped by relentless Roos | HDFNL round five

Stawell's Swifts took to the field at Balmoral Recreation Reserve full of confidence in round five of the HDFNL.
The side was coming off the back of four wins in as many weekends and were shaping up as 2024 title contenders.
But, a clash with the defending premiers has poked a whole in the Baggies bubble as the side fell to the southern Roos 18.7 (115) - 14.6 (90).
Harrow Balmoral was the first to strike, grabbing the momentum from the opening bounce to push deep inside 50, and find points.
The Swifts responded, taking control of a scrappy midfield contest to escape and find marks amongst its forwards.
The next four goals went the way of the Baggies as the Southern Roos worked their way into the contest.
Two late goals saw Harrow Balmoral close the gap to six at the first break.
"We haven't played our best football and we're only down by six," said Harrow Balmoral's coach Jai Thompson.
"We don't have to be ahead at half time. , we don't have to be ahead at three quarter time, but we will break them."
The Southern Roos took no time to respond to their quarter time talk, levelling the score with a quick offensive push.
Two more goals followed as Harrow Balmoral bound away in the lead.
With the posts to his back, and under pressure from multiple defenders, Paul Summers snapped a six-pointer to give his Swifts teammates a glimpse of momentum.
But, the Southern Roos led by 26 points at half time.
At half time, Harrow Balmoral's captain Anthony Close urged his teammates to believe they can win.
"The momentum will swing, they will get a run on," he said.
"But, we've got to believe we can win this."
Harrow Balmoral started the third quarter in the box seat, kicking the opening two goals, but for most of the term, the Swifts held the edge.
The Baggies forwards had a strong handle of Harrow Balmoral's defence.
The Swifts were rarely turned away without point after breaking through the Roos midfield.
The contest grew tight as the game rolled on and neither team could find a lasting edge until the final siren, when Harrow Balmoral held the 25-point lead.
Thompson and Summers were the rounds' joint top goal scorers, each claiming six majors.
Elsewhere, Edenhope Apsley's footballers have claimed their first win of the 2024 season, beating the Natimuk United Rams 11.4 (70) - 9.14 (68) at the Edenhope Football Ground.
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers have poured the coldest of water on Laharum's hot streak.
The Demons had won three from three heading into round five but suffered a 71-point drubbing at Quantong Recreation Reserve, losing 18.14 (122) - 7.9 (51).
Rupanyup beat Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve, 14.11 (95) - 5.14 (44).
And, Pimpinio claimed victory on the road against Kaniva Leeor United, 13.9 (87) - 6.6 (42).
