Thunder overpower Saints, Roos come from behind | WFNL round four

A strong defensive performance from the Southern Mallee Thunder laid the foundation for a 9.14 (68) - 3.9 (27) win over the Horsham Saints in round four of the WFNL at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 11.
It was the Saints who dominated the early territory battle.
The visitors won the first centre clearance and locked the football in its forward half.
Southern Mallee returned the favour. However, the scoreboard only went up in minor scores.
Kai Sheers and Nathan Koenig were involved in a head clash mid-way through the first quarter, and both left the ground.
Sheers returned to play soon after; Koenig started the second term on the ground.
Thunder captain Coleman Schache kicked the first major 10 minutes into the term after he snapped on his left foot in open play.
Southern Mallee coach Kieran Delahunty made it two goals in 19 minutes after the Thunder switched it from one side of the ground to another.
Brad Lowe added the third minutes later as the play started to open up.
The Thunder led by 22 points at the first change.
Saints senior coach Ben Knott was thrilled with his side's effort in the first term.
"We're having a red hot crack; we just need to tweak a few things," Knott said.
However, the Saints would be without Freddy Frew, who suffered a collarbone injury in the first term.
The Thunder picked up where it left off early in the second as the football was locked into its forward 50.
Nicholas Yarran was the beneficiary of the game breaking down as he got a major out the back.
Southern Mallee added its fifth major in the 23rd minute as it moved the football from half-back.
The home side extended its lead to 38 points at the long break.
Both sides went goalless in the third term before a combined seven majors were added in the last, as the Thunder recorded a 41-point victory.
Yarran finished with three goals for Southern Mallee.
Liam Nelson and Kieran Delahunty finished atop the best.
Cody Bryan, Jack Henry and Gage Wright were the Saints' goal-kickers.
Mitch Martin and Daniel Ervin featured in the best.
Dimboola has come from three points down at half time to defeat Horsham at City Oval.
Despite having five fewer scoring shots, accuracy was the difference in the 13.8 (84) - 11.13 (79) scoreline.
It was a battle of the strike forwards as Ryan Kemp (five) and Jackson Calder (eight) combined for 13 majors.
Jasper Gunn joined Kemp at the top of the Demons' best.
Calder and Dylan Landt featured in the best for Dimboola.
The Warriors continued their unbeaten run with a 12.11 (83) - 9.8 (62) win over Nhill at Central Park.
It was a tight first half as each side kicked four goals, but the home side added eight in the second half to create the 21-point margin.
Jack Walker booted three goals for Stawell and joined key defender Jackson Dark atop the best.
Daniel Batson and Tigers coach Jake McQueen added three goals.
McQueen and Nathan Alexander featured in the best.
A six-goal final term from the Burras led to a 14.19 (103) - 8.7 (55) over Warrack at Anzac Park.
The Eagles only trailed by 15 points at the long break before Minyip Murtoa turned it on in its forward half.
Charlie Wilson kicked three goals for Warrack and joined William Batson atop the best.
After he spent 2023 as a key defender, Oscar Gawith booted six goals for the Burras.
Dusty Cross and tall Warwick Stone featured in the best.
