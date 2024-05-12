Saints too polished for Thunder in tough conditions | WFNL round four

The Horsham Saints fought through the rain and wind on its way to a 59-29 win over the Southern Mallee Thunder in round four of the WFNL at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 11.
Despite the wet weather, the ball was moved relatively quickly in the game's early stages.
The Saints scored three of the first four goals before the Thunder levelled the scores.
The visitors re-established a lead as it continued to apply pressure in the attacking third.
Southern Mallee started to slow the run of goals late in the term but trailed 17-9 at the first change.
"Fantastic effort. We talked about that on Tuesday and all week. The pressure is great," Saints coach Jess Cannane said in the quarter-time huddle.
The effort was translated to the defensive side early in the second term, as the Saints effectively turned several turnovers in its attacking third.
Southern Mallee battled back through the middle of the quarter as it looked to eat into the deficit.
Thunder goal shooter Sydney Thorogood recovered offensive rebounds to keep the ball in its attacking third.
The Saints let 29-15 at the main break.
Southern Mallee were keen to get back to basics in the third term.
"We need to give that first pass," Thorogood said in the huddle.
"Sometimes when we turn the ball over we need to support rather than always running forward."
As the court and ball dried out, the tempo lifted.
Both sides moved the ball from end to end as the game transitioned into a "dry" style of play.
However, both defensive units applied pressure as high-percentage shots proved difficult.
Saints held a 44-19 lead at the last change.
The fourth quarter was the first played in totally dry conditions.
However, the wind picked up, which made long passes and shooting from a distance difficult.
Both sides moved quickly through the mid-court but were more patient around its respective goal rings.
The game opened up late in the fourth term as Saints ran away with the 29-goal win.
Thunder co-coach Steph Thomson added 29 goals.
Goal keeper Abby White and Codie Robins were named in the best.
Jorja Clode added 46 goals for the Saints.
Elly Knott and Ashlee Grace featured in the best.
Minyip Murtoa has recorded its first win of the season following a 44-36 win over Warrack at Anzac Park.
The Burras led at every change on the way to the eight-goal victory.
Sarah Marchment added 13 goals for the Eagles.
Ashlynn McKenzie and co-coach Leiah McKenzie were named in the best.
Minyip Murtoa's Lucy Brand featured in the best on the back of her 13 goals alongside Matilda Griffiths.
The Warriors' fast start was not enough, as Nhill defeated them 50-38 at Central Park.
Stawell led by two goals at quarter time, but it was the Tigers' height that swung the momentum in its favour.
Ayva Mitchell shot 21 goals for the Warriors.
Madi Taylor and Courtney Mcilvride were named in the best.
Emma Beer added 32 goals for the Tigers.
A 17-goal first quarter laid the platform for Horsham's 57-39 win at City Oval.
The Demons held the Roos to seven goals in the term as it extended its lead at every break.
Georgia Batson added 22 goals for the Demons.
Tahlia Thompson and Imogen Worthy were named in the best.
Nicole Polycarpou and coach Ash Morrish shot 12 goals for the Roos.
Fellow attackers Maddison Marra and Billie Barber featured in the best.
