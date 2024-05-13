NCFL: Magpies get up in two-point thriller, Tigers back on the winners list

Boort has evened its ledger at 2-2 after a thrilling win over Wycheproof-Narraport in round five of the NCFL.
The 11.8 (74) to 10.12 (72) victory almost wasn't to be as the Demons stormed home from a two-goal final-change deficit to hit the front.
The Magpies battered the Demons back-50 in an effort to retake the lead but could only register points.
Enter the Magpie's best player on the afternoon, James Keeble.
The former North Ballarat VFL and Sebastopol player pickpocketed a Demons defender from one of the kick-outs, dodged a couple of opponents and slotted through the game-deciding goal.
Magpies coach Dale Cameron was full of praise for his star recruit, who returned to the club in the off-season.
"The things James (Keeble) does with and without the footy around his one-percenters and work rate is incredible," Cameron said.
"It's great for our young kids to learn from him, and we're wrapped he's back at the club."
Despite the stirring triumph, Cameron says there is still a long way to go for his developing side.
"We were OK and just did enough to win," Cameron said.
"We had all the play and certainly looked the better team but just couldn't finish.
"They obviously didn't kick straight, but we had our chances.
"The first half we should have got right on top, but we're still learning how to put sides away.
"We're 2-2 and just ticking along alright, but we still don't know what our best footy looks like, which is good because we've got a few players to come back after the bye."
After a pre-season that held such promise, the Demons' start to 2024 has been disappointing.
They sit 2-3 and have only beaten last year's bottom two clubs, Charlton and St Arnaud.
Charlton is still searching for its maiden win under new coach Mitch Collins after a 115-point defeat to Birchip-Watchem.
The top-versus-bottom clash went as expected, with the Bulls strolling to a 23.19 (157) to 6.6 (42) victory.
Ben Edwards kicked eight to take his season tally to 36, while Nicholas Rippon was as good as ever, kicking five.
Sea Lake-Nandaly bounced back from its first loss in 18 months with an important win over Nullawil.
The Tigers led by only two goals at every break and were within spitting distance of back-to-back losses early in the final term, but they steadied and triumphed 15.9 (99) to 10.11 (71).
Former AFL player Joshua Jenkins returned for his first game since round two and was immense, finishing with nine goals.
In a standalone night clash at Lord Nelson Park, Donald did what they had to do against the winless St Arnaud.
The bulk of the damage was done in the first term, as Donald nailed five-to-one majors.
The Saints fought hard for the rest of the contest, but Donald proved too strong, winning 14.10 (94) to 7.8 (50).
Trent Grant continued his strong form, kicking five.
