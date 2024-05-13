Mother's Day chill: cool start to the week, Wimmera covered in ominous fog

It was an ominous start to the week in the Wimmera with a thick blanket of fog making the region look like the set of Sleepy Hollow.
Temperatures briefly dipped below 8°C at 3.26am, but for the majority of the night remained at near 9°C.
It was a colder start on Sunday, with the Mother's Day fun run in Horsham starting in 5.4°C.
It was a stark contrast to Saturday night, with clear skies giving ametuer photographers plenty to talk about.
A strong solar storm whipped against the Earth's atmosphere, producing an ineffable displays of colour.
Thousands of people from across the region were wowed by the magnificent colours of the Aurora Australis, commonly known as the Southern Lights.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a high of 19°C in Horsham on May 13, with a possible shower in the evening.
Those hoping for warmer weather will have to wait, with forecasts of 17°C, 19°C, 19°C and 20°C for the rest of the working week.
