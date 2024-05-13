Open competition tightens: Rangers impress, Horsham holds off Tigers

A hint of winter greeted the Wimmera's hockey players at Dimboola when round three was concluded with some big matches.
The Open division is shaping up for one of its most competitive seasons for several years, with two close matches on the weekend, and only one win separating first and fourth after three rounds.
The Nhill Rangers have not enjoyed much success in recent seasons, but they have impressed so far this season. Although having yet to win a game this year, they are not far off.
On Saturday evening, they took on the Warrack Hoops, and the scorebook was still blank at halftime despite each team creating shots at goal, but the defences held firm.
A Hoops' goal five minutes into the third period broke the deadlock, to which they added another two in the final quarter, but the Rangers kept up the pressure and even earned their share of penalty corners but were unlucky not to convert.
Royce Bennett was the best on the ground for the Hoops and scored one of their goals, with Sandon Schultz and Tim Jorgensen also amongst their best. Sam Bone, Joseph Knoll, and Brett Tishler stood out for Nhill.
The Horsham Hurricanes are starting to realise some of the potential they have been hinting at for the last few years. With a polished display, they held the Yanac Tigers to a draw, only the second match the reigning premiers have not won in their last forty-five outings since their last loss.
This was a very quick game, with both teams creating breakaways that pressured the defences, but some excellent work by the goalkeepers at each end kept the game in the balance right to the end.
Yanac controlled more of the play as the game progressed, but the Horsham players combined well to repel every scoring attempt.
It has been over ten seasons since the Yanac Tigers dropped points in two matches in a row, so spare a thought for their next opponents, the Nhill Rangers, who will tackle a team determined to restore their status quo.
After these results, the Tigers remain a game clear on top of the ladder with ten points, but the next three teams are equal on six points each, with a goal difference of just four separating them. Nhill is just outside the top four with two points, but it will only take them a confidence-boosting win or two to remain in the mix.
Dimboola continues to impress upon their return to the competition this year, and although they didn't get the points on Friday evening, they kept the pressure up on Kaniva, one of the pacesetters over the last few seasons.
Kaniva edged ahead with one goal in an otherwise even first quarter, a margin that remained after two more periods of play at three-quarter time.
Kaniva earned some breathing space with a second goal just a minute and a half after play resumed for the last period of play and looked to have done enough for a win, but the Roos did not give up, and Jennie Hauselberger converted a penalty corner to edge them back to within a goal.
The game remained in the balance for the last nine minutes, but Kaniva was able to hold off Dimboola and finish with the win, but not without a scare.
Both teams appear destined to have a big say in the outcomes later in the season.
Lisa Stimson, Nyree Hutchins, and Haley Pearse were Kaniva's best players, while Jennie Hauselberger, Ashlee Baker, and Leah Graham were the Roos' best.
The match of the round saw the Horsham Jets take on the undefeated Yanac, and after another titanic tussle, they came away with a comfortable win.
A scoreless first half was not an indicator of what was to come.
Mikayla Mackley opened the scoring for Yanac two minutes after play resumed after halftime, and they looked as if they were on their way to maintaining their unblemished 2024 record after earning another penalty corner soon after, which they failed to convert.
By the middle of the quarter, the balance of play began to shift, resulting in a Jets score off the stick of Meredith Heppell. Kelly Krahe gave Horsham the lead just before the last break.
Another evenly contested quarter concluded the game, but a goal by Hannah Mackereth extended the lead, making it more difficult for Yanac to play themselves back into the game. The final result was four goals to one after Kelly Krahe scored her second goal for the game by converting a penalty corner after the final whistle.
Defenders Mikayla Mackle, Chloe Zanker, and Lexi Farmers were the better players for Yanac, and Hannah Werner, Kelly Krahe, and Annabelle Heal shone for the victors.
The Nhill Thunderbirds took control of their game with Warracknabeal with a three-goal first quarter, and although they only scored twice more, they were never threatened. Stacey Keller scored two of Nhill's five goals, and Kendra Clark was their best player. Three players from the Williamson family, Kate, Ellie, and Sam, were Warracknabeal's best.
The Horsham Jets have now displaced Yanac at the top of the Women's ladder, and the Thunderbirds moved into the top four with their win, but to highlight how close this competition is, despite their victory over the Dimboola Roos on Friday evening, Kaniva slipped to fifth. Only one win separates the top five teams.
Although it is still early in the season, a gap is beginning to open between the top three teams and the lower three in the Under 16 competition.
The Nhill Leopards remain the only undefeated team in the Under 16s after a win over the Warrack Revengers, but the Kaniva Raiders and Yanac Warriors are just two points adrift after they enjoyed comfortable wins over the Dimboola Kangaroos and Horsham Bombers.
The Revengers currently hold fourth place courtesy of a win in the first round, but there is still a long way to go in the season, and there is time remaining for all teams to step up.
Next weekend, there are no games scheduled as the Junior Country Championships are held in Melbourne, and although the Wimmera is not entering any teams this year, ten local players will take part in the tournament, representing other Associations across the three age groups.
The local competition will resume on May 25 with round four at Davis Park in Nhill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.