The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Open competition tightens: Rangers impress, Horsham holds off Tigers

By Simon King
May 13 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A hint of winter greeted the Wimmera's hockey players at Dimboola when round three was concluded with some big matches.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.