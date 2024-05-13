Making Dolly's Dream come true, go blue to end bullying

Nutrien Ag Solutions branches in Rupanyup and Murtoa donned their blue doitfordolly shirts and rolled up their sleeves on Friday, May 10, to make Dolly's dream come true of a kinder world.
"It is such a good cause; I think it touches everyone's heart, plus we had fun doing it as a team," Organiser and Nutrien Rupanyup Administration Officer Tracy Hinkling said.
Raising $1814.85 in total, the lucky winners of the raffle were announced Monday morning, May 13.
Darren Scott won First Prize for a trailer load of wood, Sara Trotter won second prize for a patio heater, Michael Knight won a gardening set, and Garry Martin was lucky enough to win the homemade fruit cake by Robyn's Food V and some vouchers.
Dolly was a 14-year-old Australian teenager whose life was cut short by suicide due to unbearable and extended bullying and cyberbullying.
In her memory, her parents founded the Dolly's Dream Foundation, a life for kids without bullying, with the hashtag doitfordolly.
The New South Wales Liberal/National Government passed legislation criminalising certain cyberbullying, called Dolly's Law.
Dolly's Dream has spread wider than her parents, Kate and Tick Everett, could have imagined.
They're now focused on preventing other families from going through the same experience.
On Friday, May 10, Do It For Dolly Day, Nutrien donated $ 10,000 from the national company.
In addition, the staff of the 700 stores Australia-wide donned Dolly's blue shirts and rolled up their sleeves to make Dolly's Dream come true.
Locals provided raffle prizes and baked morning tea plates in true country spirit.
The Lions Club provided a trailer load of wood, locals made trays of cakes, and 12 loaves of bread were donated for the sandwiches.
"Sandwiches always taste better when cut in little triangles," Ms Hinkling said.
"We even had a fruit cake baked by a local lady donated for the raffle."
With such great support from the staff, community, and local businesses for our first Dolly's Dream fundraiser, Ms Hinking said Nutrien will make it an annual event.
Dolly's Dream is committed to changing the culture of bullying by addressing the impact of bullying, anxiety, depression, and youth suicide through education and direct support to young people and families.
Her father, Tick Everett, said on the official website: "After Dolly left us, Kate and I saw that Dolly's story had touched people everywhere. We felt the best way to remember our beautiful girl was to start a nationwide conversation about the devastating effects of bullying. Once the news went public, the support started flowing in. We were overwhelmed with messages of care and encouragement. Donations came from all over Australia. We want to give a massive shout-out to the rural community who, despite their hardship (life on the land is more challenging than ever), have been so incredibly generous. Because of your generosity, we have brought Dolly's Dream to life."
For every personal donation to Dolly's Dream Foundation through Nutrien Ag Solutions around Australia, the company will match it dollar for dollar.
The mission of doitfordollyday is that we all have a part to play in creating a kinder, bullying-free world.
Dolly had endured persistent bullying and abuse at her school and had just finished a drawing, captioned "speak even if your voice shakes" before her death.
