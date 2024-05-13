Making Dolly's Dream come true, go blue to end bullying

Her father, Tick Everett, said on the official website: "After Dolly left us, Kate and I saw that Dolly's story had touched people everywhere. We felt the best way to remember our beautiful girl was to start a nationwide conversation about the devastating effects of bullying. Once the news went public, the support started flowing in. We were overwhelmed with messages of care and encouragement. Donations came from all over Australia. We want to give a massive shout-out to the rural community who, despite their hardship (life on the land is more challenging than ever), have been so incredibly generous. Because of your generosity, we have brought Dolly's Dream to life."