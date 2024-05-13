The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Local News

Another 'kick in the guts': industry decries live sheep phase out plan

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
May 14 2024 - 9:00am
Sheep producers and industry stakeholders from Australia have slammed the federal government announcement that live sheep exports by sea will be banned within four years, saying that the $107 million transition package is not enough to mitigate the devastation the industry will face.

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

