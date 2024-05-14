Love Your Mum afternoon tea buoyed by anonymous donation for heart health

About 150 people attended a special Love Your Mum Mother's Day event in Horsham on Sunday, May 12. The event, which focused on heart health, was inspired by one special mum and was held to honour all mums.
They were treated to the delicacies of some of the best local bakers, Teressa and Mary Marchesini, who work tirelessly to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service throughout the year at markets and events like this one.
The final tally of $22,000 was buoyed by a generous anonymous donation of $10,000.
The donation came with just one stipulation: The money would be used for cardiac rehabilitation, which organizers were happy to do.
Teressa and Mary Marchesini were inspired to organize the event by their friend, the late Susan Shilling, who succumbed to a heart attack in 2021
The loss of their friend and their wish to carry out her to hold a special afternoon tea raised funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Grampians Health while drawing attention to women's health.
Held on what would have been Ms Shilling's 60 birthday, they pulled out all stops to provide an afternoon tea befitting their friend's memory and put the spotlight on heart health, the cause of death of 15 percent of all Australian deaths.
"Ms Shilling's daughter, Maddie, shared a moving tribute about her Mum with the assembled guests, saying despite her diagnosed heart condition, her mother continued to put others first, " Robyn Lardner said.
"She was skilled and generous," Maddie said.
When her mother was finally admitted to the hospital and was told she'd had a heart attack, she told the doctors in her typical humour she thought they were speaking BS.
The afternoon was peppered with music, singing, raffle ticket selling, and laughter.
First prize of a $750 travel voucher donated by Rhonda and Hans Tursi was won by Melissa Johnston.
Over 50 businesses contributed to the other prizes with lucky envelopes.
A fun auction of home-baked yo-yo biscuits raised $450, and anyone who has tasted the Marchesini yo-yo's would have considered that a bargain
While age was no barrier to the fun and memories shared, two of the oldest Mums attending received gifts to celebrate their 93 years young.
Horsham businesswoman Judy Carter shared her recent journey with symptoms that went from being tired all of the time to open heart surgery.
After seeing what Judy had gone through, her sister decided to be checked, and she discovered she needed stints. A friend also followed their advice and was checked.
Two women who attended the afternoon tea have committed to be checked since hearing Ms Carter's story.
Guests were treated to a display of fine china Mary Marchesini has collected over many years.
Her Chintz collection dates back to the 1930s. Chintz is an all-over, tightly grouped, multi-colored pattern, usually floral.
Collectors vary in their interest, with some collecting china specific to region such as England or Japan.
Others collect Royal Winton, Shelley, Lefton or Ardatt.
Others collect a specific pattern or stay in a particular color or flower theme.
The Love Your Mum event allowed the public to see the valuable collection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.