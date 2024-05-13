Witnesses sought: Man rushed to hospital following Horsham North incident

Emergency services were called into action following an incident in Horsham North on Monday, May 13.
Horsham Police attended an incident near the corner of Albert and Gerlach streets after 5.30pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene just after 6pm.
"A man believed to be in his 30s was assessed for an upper body injury and taken to [Grampians Health's Horsham campus]," the spokeswoman said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Horsham Police station on 5382 9200, make an anonymous report at Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Meanwhile, Stawell police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a theft of water pump on the Western Highway.
A spokesperson said the pump was taken from the Oasis rest area toilet block in Deep Lead between April 15-19.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Stawell police station and quote incident number 240155128 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
