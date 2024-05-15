The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Football Netball Preview

Nhill preparing for Horsham's heat on the ball | WFNL round five

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
May 15 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nhill senior coach Jake McQueen is preparing for a clash of similar styles when the Tigers and Demons play in round five of the WFNL on Saturday, May 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.