Nhill preparing for Horsham's heat on the ball | WFNL round five

Nhill senior coach Jake McQueen is preparing for a clash of similar styles when the Tigers and Demons play in round five of the WFNL on Saturday, May 18.
The Tigers enter the contest following a loss to the undefeated Warriors in round four, while Horsham was edged by Dimboola.
"I believe they're going to be a pretty similar side to us; they're a very pressure-based team," McQueen said.
"We'll just take it as it comes; we'll focus more on how we want to play and move the footy."
McQueen said there were many positives to take from the first month of the season, and his young side will continue to improve as the season goes on.
"That was probably the biggest thing against Minyip Murtoa [in round one]. It was the first time we'd all played together," he said.
"It will probably take another few weeks before we do get that cohesion between us all, but I'm happy with how we're tracking."
For the Demons, strike forward Ryan Kemp took his season tally to 13 after five goals at City Oval against the Roos.
Jasper Gunn and Brody Pope stood out.
The two sides drew in round five of the 2023 season before the Tigers recorded a 12-goal win in round 14.
The Rats hit the road after its bye and travel to Coughlin Park to face the Horsham Saints.
Ben Knott's side enters the rematch of last season's preliminary final off the back of a 41-point loss to Southern Mallee.
Getting through the Thunder's defence proved difficult for the Saints as its three goals came in the final quarter.
Mitch Martin impressed as he spent the majority of time through the midfield, whilst Cody Bryan picked up disposals around the ground in his battle ruck with Kieran Delahunty.
Rats senior co-coach Tom Mills expects a quick Saints side to take the field.
"They are pretty youthful and have got a lot of speed; a lot of teams this year have speed," Mills said of the Saints.
"We've just got to bring a lot of contest and win the hardball and hopefully tire them out that way, and then we can really work off the back of that and don't let them have too much free range out of the contest."
Mills is hopeful his side will regain a few players from injury, which affected the reigning premiers in the first portion of the season.
The Burras face the undefeated Southern Mallee Thunder as it plays its second game at Minyip Recreation Reserve this season.
After a heavy defeat in round two, Minyip Murtoa has responded with consecutive victories.
Sam Griffiths impressed in his third game for the club.
Griffiths added two goals and finished atop the best in the round four victory over Warrack at Anzac Park.
The most impressive aspect of the Thunder's victory over Horsham Saints was its defence.
Southern Mallee kept the Saints goalless in the first three quarters in Hopetoun.
In the forward 50, Nicholas Yarran did the damage with three goals.
Sam White and Simon Clugston will also be eligible to return after both suffered concussions in round one.
Dimboola returns home fresh of its first win of the season to host Warrack.
The Roos have had tight results in recent weeks, with a five-point loss in round three and a five-point win in round four.
Jackson Calder again led the line for the Roos against Horsham with an eight-goal haul, taking his season tally to 19 from three matches.
The Eagles only trailed by 15 points at half time against the Burras before it kicked away in the second half.
Forwards Charlie Wilson and Ryan McKenzie were included in the best.
Wilson has added seven goals in four games.
